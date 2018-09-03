J.J. Watt, Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break from Giving Back

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 3, 2018

  1. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  2. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  3. Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym

  4. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  5. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  6. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  7. Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships

  8. 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records

  9. Competitive Jumprope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme

  10. Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller

  11. Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks

  12. How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports

  13. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  14. Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide

  15. Get Weird at the World Alternative Games

  16. 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist

  17. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  18. HBD TB12! 🎉

  19. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  20. Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship

Right Arrow Icon

Some of the biggest names in sports spent the summer giving back. How did J.J. Watt, Carson Wentz and other superstars match their heroics off the field? Watch above to see the highlights from the offseason. 

          

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Biggest Takeaways from Every Team's Roster Cuts

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest Takeaways from Every Team's Roster Cuts

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Week 1 NFL Power Rankings ⭐

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Week 1 NFL Power Rankings ⭐

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    From $144M Bust to Untouchable

    Featured logo
    Featured

    From $144M Bust to Untouchable

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars Ready for Career Years

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Stars Ready for Career Years

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report