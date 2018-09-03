Quandre Diggs, Lions Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $20.4M Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs (28) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions and strong safety Quandre Diggs reportedly reached an agreement Monday on a three-year, $20.4 million contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported terms of the new deal.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

