Quandre Diggs, Lions Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $20.4M Contract Extension

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions and strong safety Quandre Diggs reportedly reached an agreement Monday on a three-year, $20.4 million contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported terms of the new deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.