Nick Brossette's 2 TDs Power Joe Burrow, LSU to Blowout Win vs. Miami

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Phillips #6 of the LSU Tigers returns an interception to score a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter of The AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

LSU showed its No. 25 preseason ranking wasn't quite good enough as the squad earned a 33-17 upset win over No. 8 Miami in Sunday's season opener.

Running back Nick Brossette totaled 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Malik Rosier tried helping the Hurricanes overcome a 33-3 fourth-quarter deficit with a couple of late scores, but there wasn't enough time for a comeback.

Despite significant turnover from last season, LSU showed it can be a top contender in the SEC, while Miami has now lost four straight games dating back to 2017.

     

What's Next?

After a tough opening to the season, both teams will get a chance to relax next week with easier matchups that should come with large betting spreads.

Miami will host Savannah State on Saturday, while LSU will take on Southeastern Louisiana.

