Nick Brossette's 2 TDs Power Joe Burrow, LSU to Blowout Win vs. Miami

Nick Brossette's 2 TDs Power Joe Burrow, LSU to Blowout Win vs. MiamiSeptember 3, 2018
LSU showed its No. 25 preseason ranking wasn't quite good enough as the squad earned a 33-17 upset win over No. 8 Miami in Sunday's season opener.
Running back Nick Brossette totaled 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Malik Rosier tried helping the Hurricanes overcome a 33-3 fourth-quarter deficit with a couple of late scores, but there wasn't enough time for a comeback.
Despite significant turnover from last season, LSU showed it can be a top contender in the SEC, while Miami has now lost four straight games dating back to 2017.
What's Next?
After a tough opening to the season, both teams will get a chance to relax next week with easier matchups that should come with large betting spreads.
Miami will host Savannah State on Saturday, while LSU will take on Southeastern Louisiana.
