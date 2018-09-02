'Hard Knocks' Star Carl Nassib Cut by Browns After 2 Seasons in Cleveland

David Richard/Associated Press

Apparently, Hard Knocks stardom isn't enough to land a roster spot.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cleveland Browns waived defensive end Carl Nassib as part of their roster moves heading into the 2018 season. Nassib earned plenty of camera time for his financial advice, among other things, while HBO provided viewers with an inside look at Cleveland's training camp.

Nassib wasn't the only Hard Knocks star who failed to survive cuts, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Browns released tight end Devon Cajuste and defensive lineman Nate Orchard. What's more, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reported the team also cut quarterback Brogan Roback.

Cleveland drafted Nassib in the third round in 2016 after his successful collegiate career at Penn State that included the 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

He appeared in 30 of 32 games during his first two seasons and started 12 contests in 2017. He tallied 52 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks in those two seasons of action and is just 25 years old.

While there wasn't room for Nassib on the Browns roster, another team figures to take a chance on him moving forward considering he was a fairly high draft pick after dominating the collegiate game and has flashed some talent in his brief NFL career.