Dell Technologies Championship 2018: Abraham Ancer Leads the Field by 1 Stroke

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Abraham Ancer is 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour victory at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

Ancer sits atop the leaderboard after he parred the final three holes to stay at 13 under Sunday, one shot better than Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton. Cameron Smith and Justin Rose are tied for fourth at 11 under.

The bulk of Ancer's success came on the front nine, as he was sitting at six under for the round before making the turn. He bogeyed the 12th hole but got that stroke back with a birdie on No. 15.

Consistency was key for Ancer on Sunday. He reached all but one of the 18 greens in regulation and hit 11 of the 14 fairways. Golf Channel's George Savaricas was pleasantly surprised to see the 27-year-old so poised as he remained steady over the duration of his round:

Although Ancer is winless in his tour career, he finished in the top five of the Quicken Loans National and RBC Canadian Open earlier this summer. The experience he gained from those tournaments will be invaluable as he attempts to hold off the rest of the field Monday.

Ancer will certainly have plenty of competition in the final round.

DeChambeau teed off with Tiger Woods at 11:35 a.m. ET, an hour-and-a-half before Ancer, Rose and Hatton, so he had a long wait in the clubhouse to see whether his score would be enough to at least hold a share of the lead.

His eight-under 63 was the lowest score of the round. He closed Sunday with birdies on the 14th, 16th and 17th holes and eagled No. 18. Standing 236 yards away from the hole, DeChambeau dropped his second-shot approach to within two feet of the cup:

Golf Digest's Joel Beall thought the 24-year-old erased any doubt about his worthiness to represent the United States at the 2018 Ryder Cup:

Hatton was on the verge of ending his round on something of a sour note. He double-bogeyed the 12th hole to slip back to 11-under. He then struggled to build any forward momentum, parring five straight holes.

But Hatton wrapped up his day with a flourish. He nearly holed out on his third-shot approach before sinking his birdie putt:

The Dell Technologies Championship is the second leg of the 2018 FedEx Cup playoffs, with all roads leading to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Because of that, Monday's final round will carry significant consequences, particularly for Ancer.

According to PGATour.com, Ancer would move up from 92nd to fifth in the FedEx Cup standings if the third-round standings were to hold. That's a significant climb because the top 70 golfers in the overall standings move on to compete in the BMW Championship, which tees off Thursday.

Ancer's fortunes for the rest of the 2018 PGA Tour season could've changed drastically as a result of his strong performance Sunday.