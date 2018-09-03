Twitch Tylarzz's Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 8 Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Twitch Tylarzz had an impressive performance to lead the way in Sunday's qualifying for Week 8 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish.

The underdog totaled eight points to go with an event-high 11 eliminations in Day 3 of qualifying for Monday's Grand Finals.

The 3-Stage Solo event at PAX West in Seattle featured hundreds of entries, although the list is down to just 99 competitors hoping to come away with the $225,000 in the final week of this competition.

The competition gave three points for a Victory Royale, two points for second and third place and one point for anyone else in the top 10. Additional points were added for eliminations with up to three per match.

After 66 spots were handed out in the first two nights, Sunday's matches rounded out the competition.

This is where Tylarzz shined, coming through with one of the best matches of the year.

He totaled 10 eliminations on his way to a Victory Royale, taking home six points in one match.

Solid play for the rest of the night was enough to keep him in first place.

It was a good day for FaZe as well, which saw several players advance to the next stage thanks to all-around impressive play.

TennP0 had the first Victory Royale of the day, knocking out Liquid Chap in dramatic fashion.

Tfue was the hard-luck loser while finishing in 11th place with zero points, a scary position in the early going:

The good news is he was able to bounce back in the second match with his own Victory Royale and six eliminations. His play caught the attention of some notable fans:

Jaomock also represented the FaZe clan well with a victory in the fourth match of the day.

Further down the standings, the final spot came down to coin flip, which showed just how close things were in this competition.

Tylarzz joined Liquid 72HRS and and SEN Animal as winners of the three qualifiers, but the challenge will be to repeat this level of success in the Grand Finals on Monday.