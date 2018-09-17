Report: Michael Floyd, Redskins Agree to Contract After Saints Release

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The next chapter of Michael Floyd's NFL career will come with the Washington Redskins.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Floyd and Washington agreed to a deal. Earlier in the day, the team also signed former Baltimore Ravens wideout Breshad Perriman, per Rapoport.

Floyd's signing comes after the veteran receiver was released by the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 31 as a part of the 53-man roster cuts.

After spending the first four-plus years of his career in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals, the former first-round pick is now on his fifth organization in the last two years. He was picked up by the New England Patriots at the end of the 2016 season, played last year with the Minnesota Vikings and spent this preseason with New Orleans.

Now, he has to be hoping the Redskins will help him get his career back on track.

Floyd got off to a strong start to his professional career, needing just two years to record his first 1,000-yard campaign. He followed that up with a pair of 800-yard performances. From 2013-15, he put up 2,731 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per reception.

He had just 10 catches for 78 yards and zero touchdowns as a Viking last year.

Floyd and then-Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer had a strong on-field bond that made the Cardinals one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. However, the 6'3", 220-pound man fell out of favor in 2016, ultimately being released following a DUI arrest.

Washington will give Floyd an opportunity to prove he has something left in the tank. At 28 years old, he is still young enough that he could still be a solid contributor for a team—but he may also be running out of chances.

The Redskins are taking a chance on Floyd in hopes he can regain his old form. If he can resemble the player he was in Arizona even in the slightest, that would bode well for Alex Smith and Co.