SEN Animal's Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 8 Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

SEN Animal paced the field on Day 2 of qualifying at PAX West in Seattle, Washington, the site of the final week of the 2018 Summer Skirmish.

For the second straight day, technical difficulties caused a delay in the action. But everything was eventually resolved, and there was plenty of exciting action ahead.

Hundreds of Fortnite players went head-to-head in hopes of qualifying for Monday's final. As many as 30 spots were on the line once again on Saturday, with points being available in a few of ways: Three eliminations earned one point; five kills led to a second point; and seven-plus kills led to three total points. Meanwhile, a top-10 finish resulted in one point, a second- or third-place finish brought home two points, and a victory royale earned three points.

In the end, any gamer who tallied at least one point was in position to advance, depending on the tiebreakers.

Day 2 saw Sentinels captain SEN Animal secure the top spot after he put up seven points and 14 eliminations. (Warning: NSFW language.)

Ghost Aydan (18 eliminations) and Envy LeNain (13) also managed seven points, but SEN Animal won the tiebreaker based on finishing placements.

Early on it appeared as though Ghost Aydan, who is playing with a controller, was going to be the player to beat. By dropping at Tiilted Towers, he got on the board early with seven eliminations in the first game and eight in the second.

However, it was SEN Animal—thanks to his elimination of Ghost Aydan late in the match—who was the last one standing in Game 2.

Anyone who wants to see more of Saturday's action can check out Fortnite's stream.

With three points for the victory royale and one for having three eliminations, SEN Animal virtually locked up a spot in the final with his Game 2 performance. But he wasn't going to mail in the last two matches.

SEN Animal went off for a 10-piece in Game 4 to put an exclamation on his qualifying round. That helped him finish the day with the second-most eliminations, and thanks to his victory royale in Game 2, he was the top dog on Saturday.

A total of 33 players advanced to the final through Saturday's qualifiers. Ghost Bizzle (six eliminations, three points) and Liquid Poach (four eliminations, two points) were among those who made it through to Monday's final, when a $225,000 grand prize will be on the line.

The final day of qualifying will take place on Sunday and can be viewed on the official Fortnite stream.