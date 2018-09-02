What's Next for Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks After All In PPV?

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

Independent wrestling history was made in Chicago on Saturday night, when Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks presented All In to great success.

The biggest names from promotions all across the world, such as Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and more, descended on the Sears Centre Arena for a fantastic card which featured a number of stellar bouts and historic moments.

But what's next for some of the show's biggest names following the historic event? Here's a cautious look forward at what lies in store for some of the best wrestlers on the planet after a brilliant All In event.



Young Bucks

The Young Bucks closed All In on Saturday with a victory against Bandido, Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio while teaming with Kota Ibushi.

With time tight though by the end of the show, it was clear this match went on last to allow the others on the card to thrive.

The Golden Elite's main act is The Young Bucks, and they delivered in the ring again, as they so often do.

But where next for the duo?

Well, that depends primarily on whether the success of All In spawns a second show. If it does, expect the Bucks to be heavily involved in that again. As double champions across Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, expect some form of title defense in either promotion in the immediate future.

It could also be that Bullet Club, with new NWA champion Cody leading the way, could show up in other promotions to cause mayhem. If Cody becomes a semi-permanent fixture in NWA moving forward, expect the Bucks to follow.



Cody Rhodes

Cody solidified himself as one of the biggest names in professional wrestling on Saturday night by creating history.

Rhodes captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the first time, over 30 years on from his father, Dusty, holding the famous belt.

It is another impressive addition to Rhodes' career highlight reel, which has been gathering momentum since he left WWE several years ago.

And with that title round his waist, the possibilities are endless for Rhodes moving forward. Naturally, Nick Aldis will get his rematch at some point you suspect, and that will be Cody's next immediate rivalry.

But should he retain the belt there, Cody could hop between numerous promotions, including Ring of Honor and New Japan, for some time to come.

Rhodes vs. Aldis II is next, but after that, who knows. Cody's future is truly limitless.



Kenny Omega

This one is pretty obvious.

Kenny Omega put on a stellar, and at times brutal, bout with Pentagon Jr. on Saturday night at All In, before things took a surprising turn post-match.

After scoring the winning pinfall, the lights temporarily dropped out only for them to come back on, and Pentagon Jr. to attack Omega.

Except one thing: it was actually Chris Jericho dressed as Pentagon Jr. Admittedly, Jericho was clearly there to promote his upcoming wrestling cruise, but it certainly leaves no doubt about where Omega is headed next.

A rematch is almost certainly on the cards with Jericho, but the fact Jericho showed up to a non-WWE event in the United States leaves the possibility open for where that feud will take place.

The obvious place, outside of Jericho's cruise, is New Japan. But the fact Jericho has showed up to a show in the States that isn't under WWE's banner means that for the next instalment of Jericho vs. Omega, anything is possible.