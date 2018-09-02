Scott Frost Nebraska Debut Pushed Back After Game vs. Akron Gets Canceled

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leads the team on the field before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Scott Frost's head coaching debut at Nebraska will have to wait another week.

On Saturday, the school canceled its season opener against the Akron Zips following an extended delay because of lightning in the area. The inclement weather delay lasted 2 hours, 40 minutes before the game was officially called, per the Omaha World-Herald's Sam McKewon.

The Cornhuskers will now open their season Sept. 8 at home against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Zips will also return home for a meeting with Morgan State before they head on the road for showdowns against Northwestern (Sept. 15) and Iowa State (Sept. 22).

It's unclear if the sides will try to reschedule Saturday's game since they don't have corresponding open dates before conference championship games begin. According to Nebraska, "any adjustments to the 2018 football schedule will be announced at a later date."

