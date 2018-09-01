Iowa, Northern Illinois Join in Traditional Wave to Nearby Children's Hospital

Iowa, Northern Illinois Join in Traditional Wave to Nearby Children's HospitalSeptember 1, 2018
The start of the 2018 college football season also meant the return of one of the sport's greatest traditions.
Prior to the second quarter of Saturday's game between Northern Illinois and Iowa, fans, players and officials in Kinnick Stadium turned to deliver the "Iowa Wave" to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
The hospital, which opened last year, overlooks the stadium and has a special section on the top floor where patients and their families gather to watch the Hawkeyes.
Per Sports Illustrated's Emily Caron, the wave began last year after the first quarter of the season opener against Wyoming when the public address announcer asked fans in attendance to wave at the fans watching from the hospital.
The fans in Kinnick Stadium and the Stead Family Children's Hospital were treated to a 33-7 Iowa victory over Northern Illinois.
