Report: Ravens K Kaare Vedvik Taken to Hospital with Head Injury After Incident

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik is in the hospital following an incident Friday night.

Per Baltimore's 105.7 The Fan, Vedvik was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center with head injuries and having his teeth knocked out.

The Ravens announced Saturday they placed Vedvik on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Per Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Sun, Vedvik was assaulted and robbed.

Vedvik signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Marshall. He generated a lot of attention in June by making a 70-yard field goal during practice.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in July that Vedvik was so impressive that he had a chance to beat out Justin Tucker to be the team's kicker, per the Sun's Edward Lee:

"All he does is come out here and impress. He had a little wind at his back, but he just kicks them straight. He's a very talented guy. I'm expecting either for him to beat Tucker out or someone trades us a draft pick for him."

Originally born in Norway before relocating to the United States, Vedvik made five of his six field-goal attempts during the preseason.