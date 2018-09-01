Dell Technologies Championship 2018: Webb Simpson Holds Lead After 2nd Round

Dell Technologies Championship 2018: Webb Simpson Holds Lead After 2nd RoundSeptember 1, 2018
Webb Simpson eagled the par-five 18th to claim the solo lead through 36 holes at the Dell Technologies Championship on Saturday.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
.@WebbSimpson1 puts an exclamation point on the round. He takes the lead at 18 with style. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/Wp3rMbNzYt
The lengthy putt punctuated a bogey-free 63 that included six birdies.
Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for second with dueling scores of 10 under par.
Hatton, who shot a two-under 69 on Friday, throttled up the leaderboard Saturday with an eight-under par 63 to nab a share of the No. 1 spot. Rose posted a 67 that served as a solid follow-up to Friday's bogey-free 65.
Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard entering moving day at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.
- 1. Webb Simpson, -11
- T-2. Tyrrell Hatton, -10
- T-2. Justin Rose, -10
- 4. Tommy Fleetwood, -8
- T-5. Cameron Smith, -7
- T-5. Abraham Ancer, -7
- T-7. Jordan Spieth, -6
- T-7. Rafa Cabrera Bello, -6
- T-7. J.B. Holmes, -6
- T-7. Adam Hadwin, -6
Hatton generally flies under the radar, but he's been among the PGA Tour's most consistent performers since the start of August. Following a 28th-place finish at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Hatton logged a 10th-place finish at the PGA Championship. He then carded a final score of eight under at The Northern Trust last week thanks to a final-round 64.
Now he looks primed to make a run at his first title of the year.
Although his opening round was a bit inconsistent, the 26-year-old was dialed in Saturday with eight birdies, including five in a six-hole stretch between No. 18 and No. 5.
Incidentally, Hatton was still using the putter his caddie purchased for him at a Golf Galaxy in Paramus, New Jersey, during last week's event:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
• @TyrrellHatton bought a PING mallet from a local store for $172 last Saturday • Shot 64 the next day @TheNTGolf • Shoots 63 at the @DellTechChamp today • Ranks 3rd in SG: Putting • Tied for the lead at -10 Golf is a funny game. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/XrZvelotYm
"I was too embarrassed to go into the store to buy a putter," Hatton said, according to the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson. "Obviously, he made a good choice."
Rose, meanwhile, posted five birdies and a single bogey to keep pace with his compatriot. The final birdie, which came at on No. 4 (Rose teed off on No. 9), pushed the 2013 U.S. Open champion into a tie at the top:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Hanging out at the top. @JustinRose99's fifth birdie of the day gives him a share of the lead. #QuickHits https://t.co/A8emhSpfAu
Elsewhere, Tiger Woods rebounded from an opening-round 72 and nestled himself inside the cut line with a bogey-free 66 that was capped off by a birdie at No. 17:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Step 1: Fairway Hit Step 2: Green in Regulation Step 3: 🐦 @TigerWoods adds another circle to his scorecard. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/ioYsY7ziuG
Safely in red figures at four under, Woods is now in position to climb up the leaderboard and make some noise in Round 3 before Labor Day rolls around.
Tiger 6 Strokes Back at Dell Technologies Championship