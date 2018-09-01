Dell Technologies Championship 2018: Webb Simpson Holds Lead After 2nd Round

NORTON, MA - AUGUST 31: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on August 31, 2018 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson eagled the par-five 18th to claim the solo lead through 36 holes at the Dell Technologies Championship on Saturday. 

The lengthy putt punctuated a bogey-free 63 that included six birdies. 

Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for second with dueling scores of 10 under par. 

Hatton, who shot a two-under 69 on Friday, throttled up the leaderboard Saturday with an eight-under par 63 to nab a share of the No. 1 spot. Rose posted a 67 that served as a solid follow-up to Friday's bogey-free 65. 

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard entering moving day at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. 

  • 1. Webb Simpson, -11
  • T-2. Tyrrell Hatton, -10
  • T-2. Justin Rose, -10
  • 4. Tommy Fleetwood, -8
  • T-5. Cameron Smith, -7
  • T-5. Abraham Ancer, -7
  • T-7. Jordan Spieth, -6
  • T-7. Rafa Cabrera Bello, -6
  • T-7. J.B. Holmes, -6
  • T-7. Adam Hadwin, -6

Hatton generally flies under the radar, but he's been among the PGA Tour's most consistent performers since the start of August. Following a 28th-place finish at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Hatton logged a 10th-place finish at the PGA Championship. He then carded a final score of eight under at The Northern Trust last week thanks to a final-round 64. 

Now he looks primed to make a run at his first title of the year. 

Although his opening round was a bit inconsistent, the 26-year-old was dialed in Saturday with eight birdies, including five in a six-hole stretch between No. 18 and No. 5. 

Incidentally, Hatton was still using the putter his caddie purchased for him at a Golf Galaxy in Paramus, New Jersey, during last week's event: 

"I was too embarrassed to go into the store to buy a putter," Hatton said, according to the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson. "Obviously, he made a good choice." 

Rose, meanwhile, posted five birdies and a single bogey to keep pace with his compatriot. The final birdie, which came at on No. 4 (Rose teed off on No. 9), pushed the 2013 U.S. Open champion into a tie at the top: 

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods rebounded from an opening-round 72 and nestled himself inside the cut line with a bogey-free 66 that was capped off by a birdie at No. 17: 

Safely in red figures at four under, Woods is now in position to climb up the leaderboard and make some noise in Round 3 before Labor Day rolls around. 

