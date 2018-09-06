College Football Rankings 2018: Records for Top 25 Teams and Week 2 Standings

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

There are only two matchups between ranked teams during Week 2 of the 2018 college football season, so it should be a relatively tame Saturday of action.

Should is the operative word.

After an interesting gameweek to begin the campaign, most AP Top 25 teams are preparing for what figure to be painless wins. Eight schools are slated to face lower-division opponents, and six others are battling Group of Five programs.

The marquee games pit No. 3 Georgia against No. 24 South Carolina and No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford. Additionally, No. 18 Mississippi State travels to Kansas State, while both Penn State (Pitt) and Florida (Kentucky) have rivals on the docket.

While there might not be huge changes, movement is likely. We've put together a handy guide of what to know and expect throughout the second big weekend of the season.

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (48 first-place votes), 1,511

2. Clemson (12), 1,467

3. Georgia, 1,350

4. Ohio State, 1,262

5. Wisconsin (1), 1,258

6. Oklahoma, 1,251

7. Auburn, 1,236

8. Notre Dame, 1,080

9. Washington, 870

10. Stanford, 865

11. LSU, 801

12. Virginia Tech, 777

13. Penn State, 768

14. West Virginia, 762

15. Michigan State, 684

16. TCU, 632

17. USC, 628

18. Mississippi State, 538

19. UCF, 407

20. Boise State, 391

21. Michigan, 318

22. Miami, 241

23. Oregon, 217

24. South Carolina, 125

25. Florida. 89

Alabama entered the campaign as the preseason No. 1, and Nick Saban's squad added to its advantage over No. 2 Clemson following a 51-14 drubbing of Louisville. After leading Clemson by 29 voting points in the preseason poll, the Tide hold a 44-point edge.

Tua Tagovailoa, in his first career start, completed 12-of-16 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The sophomore also scampered for 26 yards and a score.

The Crimson Tide host Arkansas State in Week 2, so they should be safe atop the rankings for another week. However, a Clemson victory at Texas A&M will likely trim the minimal gap.

But it's anyone's guess where No. 6 Oklahoma will find itself positioned after Week 2. While the Sooners should cruise past UCLA, only 26 voting points separate fourth-ranked Ohio State from No. 7 Auburn. Oklahoma is 11 behind and 15 ahead, respectively.

Granted, it doesn't matter a whole lot anyway. It's very early. But quarterback Kyler Murray sure suggested he'll keep the Big 12 powerhouse as a national contender this season.

In his official debut as Baker Mayfield's replacement, the Oakland A's prospect posted a 9-of-11 mark with 209 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Murray added 23 yards on the ground, highlighted by a sensational 15-yard scramble.

Oklahoma toasted Florida Atlantic 63-14, dominating the matchup from start to finish. The same cannot be said for Michigan State despite the Spartans' victory.

Utah State pushed MSU to its limit, even holding a 31-30 lead over the Big Ten program during the fourth quarter. After a late touchdown for the Spartans, Joe Bachie sealed the nervous win with a stunning deflection and interception.

Michigan State dipped four spots in the poll to No. 15, and Week 2 likely won't provide a respite. Mark Dantonio's Spartans travel to face Arizona State, and kickoff is slated for 10:45 p.m. ET. It's not an ideal situation for a Midwest team.

The Sun Devils didn't receive a single Top 25 vote, but an upset of MSU could vault Herm Edwards' team into the rankings.

Follow Bleacher Report CFB writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.