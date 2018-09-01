David Freese Traded to Dodgers for Minor Leaguer Jesus Manuel Valdez

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded third baseman David Freese to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez on Friday night.

Freese, 35, is hitting .283 with nine home runs and 41 RBI in 93 games. His .784 OPS ranks as his best since he was an All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012.

Freese doesn't project as a prominent contributor for the Dodgers, but he will give manager Dave Roberts another right-handed bat off the bench. Plus, he's played 105.2 innings at first base this season and can serve as a platoon option in a pinch.

Freese is eligible for the postseason roster should L.A. qualify since the deal took place before the end of the Aug. 31 waiver deadline.

The 10-year veteran owns a $6 million club option for next season. If the Dodgers don't exercise it, they can buy out Freese for $500,000 and let him hit the open market.

Valdez, meanwhile, saw his most extensive action to date as part of the Dodgers team in the Dominican Summer League. In 60 appearances, he slashed .230/.343/.412 with six home runs, 27 RBI and 16 stolen bases.