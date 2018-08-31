USA Gymnastics Parts Ways with Mary Lee Tracy for Contacting Abuse Victim

Morry Gash/Associated Press

USA Gymnastics parted ways with Mary Lee Tracy on Friday, three days after she was hired as women's elite development coordinator.

According to ESPN.com, USA Gymnastics said in a statement that it removed Tracy from her post after she "inappropriately" contacted a survivor of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse who is also a "represented plaintiff" in a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics.

Per ESPN.com, Tracy wrote on social media that USA Gymnastics asked her to resign after trying to contact six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman.

After Tracy was hired, Raisman was critical of the decision on Twitter:

In 2016, Tracy spoke positively about Nassar in an interview with WCPO, three days after the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics physician was indicted on child pornography charges: "We were all defending him because he has helped so many kids in their careers. He has protected them, taken care of them, worked with me and worked with their parents. He's been amazing."

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January after pleading guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was later sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison on an additional three counts. Nassar was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges as well.

Tracy has since reversed course on her feelings regarding Nassar, as she called him a "master manipulator" and a "monster" on Thursday, per WCPO.

Prior to her hiring on Tuesday and subsequent firing, Tracy coached the 1996 USA women's gymnastics team, and she is also a member of the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.