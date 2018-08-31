Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Signs with PSG from Stoke City

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

RHEINE, GERMANY - JULY 18: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Stoke City looks on during the Friendly match between Stoke City and VfL Bochum on July 18, 2018 in Rheine, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has signed for Paris Saint-Germain after a late switch from EFL Championship side Stoke City.

The Cameroon international rejoins former manager Thomas Tuchel, who has taken the reins at PSG. The attacker previously worked with the German coach at Mainz.

B/R Football highlighted the transfer that was completed before the closure of the French window:

BBC Sport reported the 29-year-old will be joined in the French capital by fellow signing Juan Bernat, who completed his transfer from Bayern Munich on Friday.

Choupo-Moting signed a two-year contract with the French champions for an undisclosed fee.

The Hamburg-born talent moved to Stoke from Schalke in 2017, but the Potters suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.

The attacker scored five goals and provided five assists in England's top division last term, making 30 appearances for the relegated side.

Per BBC Sport, Bernat arrived for a £13.5 million fee and has signed a three-year deal with the French giants.

