Aaron Boone 'Very Optimistic' Aaron Judge Returns from Wrist Injury This Season

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday he is "very optimistic" right fielder Aaron Judge will return this season, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

However, Boone cautioned there is still no timetable in place.

Judge, 26, was initially diagnosed with a chip fracture in his right wrist July 26. The Yankees placed him on the 10-day disabled list and announced he would miss at least three weeks.

Judge has progressed slowly since then and, as of Tuesday, was still not swinging a bat.

In the meantime, the Yankees have acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants to help fill the void in right field.

The 2013 National League MVP, McCutchen logged a solid .798 OPS, four home runs and 11 RBI in August. On the season, he's hitting .255 with 15 homers, 55 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

He will now team up with Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar to bolster New York's batting order as the Yankees try to maintain a grip on the American League Wild Card lead.