LeRoy Johnson Undergoes Surgery on Neck Injury After Brutal PFL Knockout

LeRoy Johnson Undergoes Surgery on Neck Injury After Brutal PFL KnockoutAugust 31, 2018
MMA fighter LeRoy Johnson suffered a neck injury at PFL 7 that required emergency surgery Thursday night following a knockout loss to Muhammed De'Reese at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Johnson's manager, Daniel Rubenstein, provided an update Friday on Twitter:
Daniel Rubenstein @dannyrube
For those wondering about LeRoy Johnson, here’s the update I have. had emergency surgery for a vertebrae that slipped out of place & a 2nd surgery for high blood pressure issues. Has feeling in arms and legs. PFL flying his fiancé to Philly to be with him. Thats all I know now
De'Reese and Johnson were locked in a grapple when De'Reese delivered a knee to the chin of Johnson, who fell awkwardly with his head hitting the canvas near the edge of the cage.
Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie noted Johnson remained down on the mat for eight minutes before being transported to a local hospital.
The 38-year-old Detroit native owns an 8-3 career record since his pro debut in 2014. His last loss prior to Thursday night came in October 2016 against Jason Riley. All three of his career defeats have come via first-round knockout.
Rubenstein and a PFL official each told Bohn more updates about Johnson's status would be made public as they become available.
