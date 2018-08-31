WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Aug. 31 Ahead of Hell in a Cell 2018

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2018 may be in the can, but that hasn't slowed down a number of exciting rumors about where the company is headed going into the latter part of 2018.

In fact, with the Universal Championship back on TV on a full-time basis, there's more to talk about than in recent weeks, with details about Roman Reigns' first few weeks holding the title beginning to appear online in the past week.

There's news on not only the next challenger for Reigns, but the one after that too, as a run with the championship over a prolonged period appears to become likely.

Furthermore, there's news on Paul Heyman's next potential project, as well as a change in character for someone that is extremely popular among WWE fans at the moment.

Here's this week's rumors roundup.