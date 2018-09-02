Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Roster Cuts

Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Roster CutsSeptember 2, 2018
By 4 p.m. ET Saturday, every NFL roster was officially cut down to 53 active players. In order for that to happen, well over 1,000 players lost their jobs in about a 36-hour stretch.
Some will find work elsewhere, others will land on practice squads, and a few might even eventually wind up on the 53-man roster of the team that released them. Still, the stretch between the end of the preseason and the cut deadline is rough for everyone in the league. And it's a time in which actions speak louder than words.
So here's what we can take away from the decisions that were made throughout the NFL on Friday and Saturday.
All moves courtesy of NFL.com.
Arizona Cardinals: Memorable Preseason Performances Aren't Always Enough
- Cut rookie K Matt McCrane, despite the fact the Kansas State product nailed two field goals beyond 50 yards in the preseason.
- Cut WRs Brice Butler and Greg Little, despite a lack of depth at the position.
- Cut LB Scooby Wright, who played in 10 games as a sophomore seventh-round pick last season.
Just ask Cap Capi, who practically gained a cult following while tearing it up the last two preseasons with the Cardinals. The journeyman pass-rusher put on a show last preseason in Arizona but failed to make the final roster. He was even better this preseason but again failed to make the cut.
Capi has now been released nine times by six different teams, with the latest cut coming just after Pro Football Focus made the case that he finally deserved a regular-season shot.
"In preseason games from 2015 through Week 2 of 2018, Capi’s 46 total quarterback pressures are tops in the NFL and six more than any other edge defender," wrote PFF's Jarad Evans. "Capi had 18 total pressures in the 2017 preseason alone, the most any edge defender has recorded in a preseason since PFF began collecting preseason data in 2013."
But the Akron product is once again looking for a job, or at least another place to become a fan favorite.
Atlanta Falcons: They Love Undrafted Rookie Offensive Lineman Matt Gono
- Cut OG Sean Harlow, who was a fourth-round pick a year ago.
- Cut S Ron Parker, who signed just two months ago but started 63 games the last four seasons in Kansas City and has already rejoined the Chiefs.
- Kept undrafted rookies Richard Jarvis and Justin Zimmer for the front seven.
The Division III Wesley College product impressed enough this summer for the team to part ways with veteran Austin Pasztor, which is a little odd because you figured Atlanta might be able to stash a little-known project like Gono on the practice squad.
Instead, he'll likely back up right tackle Ryan Schraeder, with the team saving $630,000 in salary-cap space by saying goodbye to Pasztor.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Group Is No Longer a Horror Show
- Cut LB Albert McClellan, who started 11 games two years ago but missed the 2017 season with a knee injury.
- Kept rookie UDFA Chris Board instead of McClellan.
- Placed CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve following a strong camp and preseason.
The Ravens' decision to give up on 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman at wide receiver is a strong indication Baltimore is finally comfortable with what it has at that oft-maligned position.
The team brought in veteran wideouts Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead and John Brown in free agency, and it appears it's happy with promising third-year fourth-rounder Chris Moore and rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Lasley. And while Perriman might have more natural talent than most of those guys, a half-decent preseason on paper wasn't enough for the Ravens to bother keeping him around.
It's unlikely they'll regret that decision, because Perriman just doesn't look as though he'll deliver at this level.
Buffalo Bills: Corey Coleman's Next Chance Will Likely Be His Last
- Traded QB AJ McCarron, confirming that it's down to Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen at the position.
- Cut TE Nick O'Leary, who started five games and compiled 322 receiving yards last season.
- Cut veteran RB Travaris Cadet, who averaged 5.7 yards per touch in the preseason.
In Corey Coleman's defense, the 2016 first-round pick was put in a bad spot when the Browns traded him to the Bills midway through training camp. And because Buffalo only sent Cleveland a seventh-round pick, it didn't feel obligated to keep him on the roster.
Still, Coleman has now been practically given away by a bad Browns team and released by a mediocre Bills squad in one summer, which doesn't bode well for his future.
The 24-year-old Baylor product caught only 43 percent of the passes thrown his way during his first two NFL seasons, which was the second-lowest mark of any wideout targeted at least 100 times during that stretch. And Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated tweeted last month that Browns coaches "privately lamented" how little Coleman knew about playing the wide receiver position.
If he gets another shot and doesn't deliver, Coleman could be done.
Carolina Panthers: They're Gambling Behind Cam Newton
- Cut DE Daeshon Hall, who was a third-round pick just a year ago.
- Cut RB Kenjon Barner, who, earlier this offseason, returned to the team that drafted him after several decent years in Philly but failed to make the roster.
- Cut WR Mose Frazier, who was on the bubble after scoring five total touchdowns in the preseason.
The Panthers could still bring veteran Derek Anderson back, but head coach Ron Rivera said in May that Newton's backup would be chosen from the quarterbacks they had on the roster. And now it appears they've chosen undrafted fourth-year signal-caller Taylor Heinicke over 2014 Rams sixth-round pick Garrett Gilbert, who was released on Saturday.
Heinicke has actually looked pretty strong this summer, but the Panthers are taking a risk by rolling with a player who has thrown just one NFL pass behind their franchise signal-caller.
Chicago Bears: They Don't Trust Their Young Interior Offensive Linemen
- Cut CB Doran Grant, who was a fourth-round pick in Pittsburgh in 2015.
- Kept CB Marcus Cooper, who was on the bubble after a tough preseason.
- That whole Khalil Mack thing.
The Chicago Bears released 2017 fifth-round guard Jordan Morgan on Saturday, and it appears rookie second-round center James Daniels will only back up Eric Kush at left guard to start his career. Morgan and Daniels both could have been backups for starting center Cody Whitehair, but instead the Bears decided to keep oft-maligned fourth-year backup Hroniss Grasu.
Chicago obviously feels as though it needs more of a veteran presence behind Kush, Whitehair and Kyle Long inside.
Of course, nobody is paying much attention to any of that because OMG, Khalil Mack.
Cincinnati Bengals: They're Paving the Way for Young Pass-Rushers
- Released veteran H-back Ryan Hewitt, who spent the last four years on the roster.
- Cut CB KeiVarae Russell, who looked good at times this summer and was on the bubble.
- Kept rookie seventh-round pick Auden Tate, who became a fan favorite at wide receiver this summer.
The Bengals love the status quo more than any other team in the NFL, so kudos to them for going out on a small limb and parting with a mainstay at the defensive end position by cutting veteran Michael Johnson.
The move shouldn't come as a major surprise because Cincinnati saves nearly $5 million by releasing a player who had just 13.5 sacks as a regular starter the last three seasons. But this is a team that has held on to head coach Marvin Lewis for a decade-and-a-half, despite the fact they've won zero playoff games under him.
It was time for the Bengals to give more opportunities to promising 2017 middle-round pass-rushers Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson, as well as rookie third-rounder Sam Hubbard.
Cleveland Browns: The Offensive Line Remains a Mystery
- Cut WR Jeff Janis, which could be an indication they're satisfied with the experience they have with Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Josh Gordon at that position.
- Cut TE Devon Cajuste, who was featured heavily on Hard Knocks but was beaten out by Seth DeValve.
- Cut DL Nate Orchard, who also starred on Hard Knocks and was a regular contributor since being drafted in the second round in 2015.
The Cleveland Browns essentially cut 2016 third-round pick Shon Coleman when they traded him to the 49ers, which reinforces the lack of continuity with that unit. Just a month ago, Coleman was the projected starting left tackle. Now, the Browns will either use former left guard Joel Bitonio or undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison at left tackle, while rookie second-rounder Austin Corbett will either start at left guard or be sent to the bench.
They're also rolling the dice with the release of Spencer Drango, who filled in for starting right guard Kevin Zeitler when the latter had a calf injury this summer.
The Browns are coming together, but there's a lot up in the air with that line as they move on from the retired Joe Thomas.
Dallas Cowboys: Even Great Kickers Aren't Highly Valued
- Cut DE Kony Ealy, who also disappointed in Carolina and with the Jets as a highly touted second-round pick.
- Cut WR Deonte Thompson, who received a $1 million signing bonus earlier this offseason.
- Kept TE Rico Gathers, who was arrested and charged with marijuana possession on Friday.
If they were, the Cowboys wouldn't have released Dan Bailey—one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history—in favor of journeyman and former CFLer Brett Maher, who has never attempted a regular-season NFL field goal in his football career.
Maher had a strong summer with the Cowboys, but Bailey didn't do anything wrong. The problem? He was slated to make $3.4 million this year, while Maher will cost the Cowboys just $480,000.
It's a business, and we're reminded of that on this weekend each and every year.
Denver Broncos: John Elway Is Stubborn, Prideful
- Cut WR Carlos Henderson, who was a third-round pick last year.
- Cut second-year RB De'Angelo Henderson, whom Phillip Lindsay beat out for the No. 3 role.
- Cut WR/KR Isaiah McKenzie, who was their primary punt returner as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2017.
- Cut OT Cyrus Kouandjio, who was a second-round pick by the Bills in 2014.
How can you explain John Elway's decision to keep 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch other than attributing it to his pride? They're paying starter Case Keenum big bucks, and Chad Kelly clearly won the backup job in August. But the Denver Broncos couldn't bite the bullet and cut ties with Lynch, who again struggled for much of the summer.
There's still a small chance the 24-year-old Memphis product revives his career, but he isn't likely to see the field this season. It's possible the Broncos tried and failed to trade him, but that's probably a sign they shouldn't use a valuable roster spot on him.
Detroit Lions: They Believe in Teez Tabor
- Kept RB Ameer Abdullah, who was on the bubble as a fourth-year second-round pick but beat out Dwayne Washington after Zach Zenner went on injured reserve.
- Kept six wide receivers, including undrafted rookie Brandon Powell.
- Cut DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, who was a sixth-round pick last year.
The Lions wouldn't have released veteran cornerback DeShawn Shead if they didn't believe Tabor could step up in his second year. After all, Shead signed a free-agent contract in the spring that guaranteed him $1.5 million. He has experience as a former cog in Seattle's Legion of Boom defense, but he didn't perform well while dealing with a quad injury this summer.
Now Tabor will essentially be thrust into a starting role alongside Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson, which should be interesting considering the Florida product generally struggled when he wasn't a healthy scratch as a rookie in 2017.
Green Bay Packers: They're Not Ready to Make Some Decisions at Wide Receiver
- Cut second-year LB Vince Biegel, who recorded just 10 tackles in nine games as a rookie and didn't make enough of an impression this offseason.
- Cut RB Aaron Ripkowski, a 2015 sixth-round pick who had some nice moments in the backfield the last three years.
- Cut second-year WR DeAngelo Yancey, an intriguing young player who never played a regular-season snap and wasn't able to stand out in the preseason.
Eight—eight!—wide receivers made the 53-man cutdown for the Packers, which suggests Green Bay still has plenty of work to do between now and opening day.
There's no way the Packers will need more than six wideouts on the active roster, but obviously they're taking a little more time before deciding what to do with third-year fifth-rounder Trevor Davis, rookie fourth-round pick J'Mon Moore, 2018 fifth-round selection Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown and 2015 UDFA Jake Kumerow, all of whom have been jockeying for position behind Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison.
Watch for Green Bay to make plenty of moves in the days to come.
Houston Texans: Converting to Wide Receiver Is Harder Than It Seems
- Cut P Shane Lechler, who is being replaced by undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel after five seasons in Houston.
- Cut QB/WR Joe Webb, leaving Brandon Weeden as the only insurance policy for starter Deshaun Watson.
- RB D'Onta Foreman was placed on the physically unable to perform list as he eases back from a torn Achilles. That means he won't be available for the first six weeks of the regular season.
Braxton Miller can attest that the shift from quarterback to wide receiver isn't so easy. He made that conversion late in his tenure at Ohio State and was a third-round pick by the Texans in 2016 based almost entirely on potential. But Miller caught just 34 passes and scored a pair of touchdowns during his first two seasons in the league, and a strong 2018 preseason wasn't enough to convince Houston to keep him.
What makes this an especially damning indictment is the team kept six receivers, including undrafted rookie Vyncint Smith and 2014 fourth-rounder Bruce Ellington.
The 25-year-old Miller will likely get another shot elsewhere, but this is significant.
Indianapolis Colts: They're Giving the Kids a Chance at Defensive End
- Cut OT Austin Howard, who started 16 games last season in Baltimore (which could be an indication the line isn't as desperate for help as it has been in recent years).
- Cut WR Daurice Fountain, who was a fifth-round pick in April.
- Kept second-year undrafted WR Zach Pascal, who couldn't cut it in Washington or Tennessee but finally caught on in Indianapolis after scoring a pair of touchdowns in the preseason.
When the Colts released John Simon on Saturday, they said goodbye to one of only three true veteran pass-rushers on the roster and one of the best defensive players on the team. Sure, Simon was expensive, injured and arguably miscast at the defensive end position, but beggars can't be choosers, and the Indy defense has a long way to go.
Still, the Colts have proven they want to see what their young crop of pass-rushers can do. So now you'll probably see even more of rookie second-round pick Kemoko Turay, second-year third-rounder Tarell Basham and undrafted rookie/preseason standout Ryan Delaire, all of whom made the 53-man roster.
Jacksonville Jaguars: They Don't Have Much Room Left for Undrafted Rookies
- Cut 2018 sixth-round QB Tanner Lee, who might end up on the practice squad.
- Cut DT Sealver Siliga, who has been in the league since 2012.
- Cut CBs Jalen Myrick and Quenton Meeks in favor of Herndon.
Most teams keep two or three undrafted rookies on the 53-man roster, but the Jaguars cut all but one of their 16 UDFAs on Saturday.
That's gotta be a sign that the Jaguars are no longer slouches. That roster is jacked on both sides of the ball, making it incredibly hard to make the cut as a newcomer.
Kudos to former Vanderbilt cornerback Tre Herndon for making the team at one of its strongest positions, and condolences to all of the other undrafted rookies who might have been better off on less talented rosters.
Kansas City Chiefs: They're Not Ready to Give Up on Daniel Sorensen
- Cut CB David Amerson, who has started 56 career games in Oakland and Washington.
- Kept undrafted rookie linebacker Ben Niemann, who really came on in August.
- Cut WR Jehu Chesson, a 2017 fourth-round pick.
Safety Daniel Sorensen started 14 games last season and intercepted three passes in a reserve role the year before that, but he suffered a tibia fracture and a torn meniscus a few weeks ago, and his starting job had already appeared to be in peril prior to that.
Sorensen was battling 2016 fourth-round pick Eric Murray and rookie fourth-rounder Armani Watts, and both remain on the roster. But second-year sixth-round selection Leon McQuay was released, and veteran Ron Parker was re-added to the roster after being cut by the Falcons.
The team is just a little up in the air at that position, especially with Eric Berry dealing with a heel injury. And that might explain why the Chiefs are willing to pay Sorensen $5.3 million against the cap in 2018.
Los Angeles Chargers: Roberto Aguayo Could Be Running Out of Chances
- Cut WR Dylan Cantrell, who was a sixth-round pick in April.
- Kept QB Cardale Jones, who struggled big time in August and is the third-stringer behind Philip Rivers and Geno Smith.
- Cut C Spencer Pulley, who had already lost his starting job to Mike Pouncey.
Kicker Roberto Aguayo—who was famously a second-round pick in 2016—bombed with the Buccaneers and failed to catch on with the Bears and Panthers. Now, you can add the Los Angeles Chargers to the list of teams that haven't been willing to stick with the former Florida State standout.
Aguayo made all three of his field-goal attempts this preseason, but he still lost the kicking job to veteran Caleb Sturgis.
He's only 24, but Aguayo might not have many opportunities left before the league leaves him behind.
Los Angeles Rams: They Haven't Given Up on Brandon Allen
- Cut TE Temarrick Hemingway, who was a sixth-round pick two years ago.
- Cut WR KhaDarel Hodge, who looked good early in the preseason but couldn't crack a deep receiving corps.
- Despite the fact Todd Gurley is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, they kept four running backs (Gurley, Malcolm Brown, Justin Davis and John Kelly).
The Rams had a rather bland, insignificant round of cuts the last couple days, but it's worth noting they kept third-string quarterback Brandon Allen on the roster despite the fact Jacksonville's 2016 sixth-round pick threw three interceptions against Atlanta reserves in the team's preseason finale.
Franchise quarterback Jared Goff had a breakout season in 2017, and backup Sean Mannion is a solid No. 2. Undrafted rookie Luis Perez might have a higher ceiling than Allen, but Perez was cut and Allen remains in the picture for the Rams.
Miami Dolphins: They're Still Unsure About Their Quarterbacks
- Cut CB Tony Lippett, who started 13 games and intercepted four passes in 2016 but had his 2017 campaign derailed by an Achilles injury.
- Cut TE Gavin Escobar, a 2013 second-round pick in Dallas who was part of the competition at that position.
- Cut LB Terence Garvin, who played in 15 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season.
And for good reason. Starter Ryan Tannehill hasn't played a regular season game in 21 months, while backups Brock Osweiler and David Fales drew criticism from head coach Adam Gase for their performances in August.
Osweiler outplayed Fales in the preseason finale Thursday in Atlanta, but the Dolphins still opted to keep both players on the 53-man roster. You get the feeling they don't trust any of their quarterbacks, which could mean more moves are coming.
Minnesota Vikings: They Want to Get a Longer Look at Weatherly, Bower
- Added CB Terence Newman to the retired list.
- Cut WR Kendall Wright, a 2012 first-round pick who signed in March.
- Cut G Colby Gossett, who was a sixth-round pick in April.
That's the only explanation for why Minnesota released veteran defensive end Brian Robison, who has missed just three games as a member of the Vikings since 2007. Robison, who had four sacks in a backup role in 2017, agreed to a pay cut earlier this offseason, and his release saved the Vikes only about $1 million.
But Weatherly (a third-year seventh-round pick) and Bower (a second-year UDFA) both looked excellent this summer (Bower had nine tackles and two sacks; Weatherly brought pressure often). Now they'll both have plenty of opportunities for reps behind Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen in 2018.
New England Patriots: They Aren't Afraid to Admit When They're Wrong
- Cut every non-suspended receiver on the roster except Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson, which suggests more moves are in the works.
- Cut RB Brandon Bolden, who played 83 games for the team from 2012.
- Cut G Matt Tobin, who has been a reserve most of his career but started 13 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.
We often like to heap praise on the New England Patriots for always being right. But that's just not the case, and it's important to note that New England also benefits from its ability to know when to cut bait, even when doing so sheds light on mistakes.
Mistakes like the team's decision to use a second-round pick on cornerback Cyrus Jones in 2016 or its decision to give up a fifth-round pick in order to hand running back Mike Gillislee a two-year, $6.4 million deal last offseason.
You can probably guess that the Pats cut both Jones and Gillislee on Saturday, which is mildly embarrassing but will be forgotten in no time. Nobody's perfect in this league, but those who don't mind admitting that often end up in the winner's circle more frequently than their peers.
New Orleans Saints: Boston Scott Might Have Legit Fantasy Value
- Cut their fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round selections from April's draft (OT Rick Leonard, CB Natrell Jamerson and S Kamrin Moore, respectively).
- Cut WR Michael Floyd, who was a first-round pick in 2012 but didn't make it work in New England or Minnesota, either.
- Cut Gs Josh LeRibeus, Don Barclay, Landon Turner and Andrew Tiller in addition to Leonard, leaving them shallow in the interior offensive line.
The New Orleans Saints kept the rookie sixth-round pick on the roster Saturday while releasing projected No. 3 back Jonathan Williams, and that came one day after they placed Shane Vereen on injured reserve and a couple weeks after they cut Terrance West.
That means Scott will likely play a major role alongside Alvin Kamara when top back Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games of the regular season.
Scott, who spent the past few years shining at Louisiana Tech, averaged 4.8 yards per carry in the preseason. That could make him worthy of a flier in fantasy drafts.
New York Giants: They're Mixing It Up at Safety
- Cut linebacker Mark Herzlich, who was one of the team's longest-tenured players as a seven-year veteran.
- Cut wide receiver Roger Lewis, who started eight games last season.
- Kept four quarterbacks (Eli Manning, Davis Webb, Kyle Lauletta, Alex Tanney).
It was surprising to see the New York Giants waive safety Darian Thompson, because while Thompson was dealing with a hamstring injury, he was still a third-round pick who started all 16 games in 2017. But it was just as surprising to see them part ways with safety Andrew Adams, who started 17 games the last two seasons.
That means they're gambling on offseason additions Curtis Riley and Michael Thomas as the primary complements to star safety Landon Collins. They also kept undrafted rookie Sean Chandler and roving defensive back William Gay.
Obviously, the Giants wanted a new feel back there.
New York Jets: They're Going Extra Young on Defense
- Cut RB Thomas Rawls, who has had his moments but couldn't win the third-string job behind Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell.
- Cut OT Antonio Garcia, who was drafted in the third round by New England just a year ago.
- Cut LBs Frankie Luvu and Anthony Wint.
The New York Jets waved goodbye to several well-known veterans, particularly within the defensive front seven. The biggest name is linebacker Kevin Minter, who was a regular starter on a strong Arizona defense just a couple of years ago.
But they also cut ties with defensive end Kendall Reyes, a 2012 second-round pick in San Diego who was a regular starter during three of his first four seasons, and linebacker David Bass, who played supporting roles in Chicago, Tennessee and Seattle before starting a pair of games for the Jets last season. Defensive tackle Xavier Cooper and linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin were also cut.
That probably means a rebuilding team wants to get a closer look at young defenders such as third-round rookie end Nathan Shepherd and second-year fifth-round linebacker Dylan Donahue, even though the latter is facing a potential early-season suspension.
Oakland Raiders: Martavis Bryant Might Be Done
- Cut QB Connor Cook before acquiring QB AJ McCarron in a trade with the Bills, which led to QB EJ Manuel's release.
- That whole Khalil Mack thing.
- If you need more than that, they also cut DL Mario Edwards Jr., who recorded 3.5 sacks in 14 starts last season.
The Khalil Mack trade is naturally hogging all of the attention related to the Oakland Raiders, but the team at least got a lot in return while saving a bunch of money in that move. The same can't be said regarding their decision to simply part ways with Bryant, who arrived in Oakland with some fanfare and praise in April but has apparently once again shot himself in the foot.
Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the former Steelers wide receiver is facing another suspension. It's hard to imagine anybody will want to give him an opportunity regardless of whether he's suspended. Bryant, who was hardly a factor in August, caused the Raiders to essentially throw away a third-round pick.
Nobody else is going to want to risk getting burned by this guy.
Philadelphia Eagles: Nature Outshines Nurture, at Least in Jordan Mailata's Case
- Cut RB Donnel Pumphrey, who was a fourth-round pick just a year ago.
- Cut RB Josh Adams, who got plenty of action as a rusher and receiver in August but was also caught up in the numbers game at that position.
- Cut QBs Joe Callahan and Christian Hackenberg, leaving Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld as the quarterbacks behind Carson Wentz when he returns from rehabbing his knee injury.
Jordan Mailata made the Eagles' 53-man roster Saturday even though the offensive tackle had never played organized football before this summer. It's rather unbelievable, but the 6'8", 346-pound former Australian Rugby League player was enticing enough to Philly to become a seventh-round pick in April, and he did enough in training camp and the preseason to become an active member of the reigning Super Bowl champions.
It's surprising they didn't try to stick Mailata on the practice squad, because he shouldn't come close to game action this season. But that might mean they truly believe in the guy and feared somebody else might have stepped in.
It's a story to watch.
Pittsburgh Steelers: They're Going Young Behind Big Ben
- Cut S Nat Berhe, who was a quality backup with the Giants the last three seasons.
- Cut RB Fitzgerald Toussaint, meaning Stevan Ridley will be the No. 3 running back.
- Expected to place veteran WR Eli Rogers (who was also suspended) on the reserve/PUP list, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.
It was easy to wonder if the Pittsburgh Steelers were showcasing reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs when they let him loose for an impressive performance in the team's preseason finale. But it's possible that effort caused Pittsburgh to reconsider its plan behind starter Ben Roethlisberger.
On Saturday, they kept Dobbs and Mason Rudolph while releasing longtime No. 2 Landry Jones, who was the only backup signal-caller on the roster with an NFL pass attempt.
Rudolph is probably viewed as the most likely successor for Roethlisberger, but Dobbs was a star at Tennessee and a fourth-round pick just a year ago. It looks as though the Steelers are keeping their options open.
San Francisco 49ers: They Want to See What They Have in Jullian Taylor
- Acquired offensive tackle Shon Coleman from the Browns in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
- Cut fan favorite LB Pita Taumoepenu, who has a hell of a story.
- Kept disappointing G Joshua Garnett, whose roster spot was reportedly in jeopardy this offseason, per UPI.com.
- Cut G Jonathan Cooper, who was on his fifth roster in four years despite being a top-10 pick in 2013.
The San Francisco 49ers swallowed $2.5 million when they released veteran defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu on Saturday, which is an indication the 2014 second-round pick and former Chargers starter wasn't getting the job done in the face of injuries. But it's also an indication they want to see more of seventh-round rookie Jullian Taylor.
The Temple product excelled with a pair of sacks this preseason, and he's got the ideal build (6'5", 280 lbs) to become an every-down player on the edge. It looks like that was enough to convince the 49ers to keep him around, even if it cost them big bucks to send Attaochu away.
Seattle Seahawks: They Might Be Preparing for Life Without Earl Thomas
- Removed DE Dion Jordan from the PUP list.
- Placed CB Byron Maxwell on injured reserve.
- Cut S Maurice Alexander, who started 23 games the past three years with the Rams.
That doesn't mean the Seattle Seahawks are going to cave and trade the veteran safety, but it could mean they're willing to play hardball and let him continue his holdout well into the regular season. Seattle kept second-year safeties Tedric Thompson and Delano Hill in support of locked-in starter Bradley McDougald, but it also sent a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for 2017 seventh-rounder Shalom Luani.
Not a lot of experience there, and cutting Luani won't be hard if/when Thomas returns. But on Saturday, Seattle got serious about the All-Pro's continued absence.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: They're Going Young Behind Safety Chris Conte
- Kept versatile offensive lineman Adam Gettis, who survived (for now) alongside Evan Smith.
- Cut second-year wide receiver Bobo Wilson, who had a strong performance in the preseason finale.
- Kept undrafted rookie Shaun Wilson at running back after rookie second-rounder Ronald Jones struggled this summer.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released two veteran safeties in Keith Tandy and Josh Robinson on Saturday, leaving them with one veteran (starter Chris Conte) and three youngsters—second-year second-round pick Justin Evans, rookie fourth-round pick Jordan Whitehead and third-year UDFA Isaiah Johnson—at that position.
It's another sign they're confident in their homegrown secondary talent, where only Conte and Brent Grimes came from free-agent waters. Remember, they parted ways with T.J. Ward as well this year.
Tennessee Titans: Jack Conklin Might Soon Be Ready to Return
- Cut QB Luke Falk, leaving Blaine Gabbert as the only quarterback not named Mariota on the roster (look for the rookie Falk to land on the practice squad).
- Cut OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, who started 40 games the last three seasons in Houston.
- Cut RB Akrum Wadley, who is coming off two big seasons at Iowa as a UDFA but couldn't win the third running back job behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.
Not only did the Tennessee Titans activate Jack Conklin from the PUP list less than eight months after the star offensive tackle tore his ACL in the playoffs, they also cut every tackle on the roster except Taylor Lewan, Dennis Kelly and Kevin Pamphile. That suggests they're confident Conklin isn't far off.
The 2016 All-Pro might not be ready to roll next week, but the activation means he won't be forced to miss the first six games of the season. And that's fantastic news for him, quarterback Marcus Mariota and the rest of that Tennessee offense.
Washington Redskins: They're Keeping Their Options Open at Running Back
- Cut QB Kevin Hogan, leaving just Colt McCoy behind starter Alex Smith.
- Cut fan-favorite RB Kapri Bibbs, even though Guice and Marshall are hurt.
- Cut OT T.J. Clemmings, a 26-year-old 2015 fourth-round pick.
The Washington Redskins were thrown for a loop when they lost promising rookie running back Derrius Guice to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Three weeks later, they still aren't sure who'll start at that position, which is probably why they kept four backs on the 53-man roster.
Adrian Peterson, Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine should all fight for early-down opportunities when the regular-season gets underway, while Chris Thompson will continue to serve as the third-down back. The injured Byron Marshall (ankle) also made the cut but could hit the IR soon, per head coach Jay Gruden (via NBC Sports' JP Finlay).
