NFL Preseason Week 4 Roundup: Bills' QB Battle Likely Down to Allen and Peterman

1 of 8

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

We can probably deduce that AJ McCarron won't be the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback when the team kicks off the regular season in a little over a week.

That's because McCarron was forced to play Buffalo's entire preseason finale Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. The Bills love to induce head-scratches, but not even they would expose a player they expect to start Week 1 to four quarters of late-August preseason football. Besides, the March free-agent addition struggled in Chicago, completing just 13 of 34 passes for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

You'd have to think that means the Bills have already privately decided who'll be under center when they face the Baltimore Ravens on September 9, and that it's either second-year fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman or rookie No. 7 overall selection Josh Allen. It's also possible they've only ruled out McCarron and have yet to decide between Peterman and Allen but didn't want to expose either to a possible injury. They're rolling the dice regardless.

Peterman and McCarron would be bridge quarterbacks anyway, but going with Allen right out of the gate would generate plenty of intrigue. That's because the Wyoming product was considered a raw project when he entered the league in April. He's got a howitzer, but he's yet to display consistent accuracy, and it's a tad concerning that he completed just 56.2 percent of his passes in the Mountain West Conference.

That completion rate was just 54.5 in his first three preseason outings, and he missed a chance to further hone himself Thursday night.

The Bills aren't Super Bowl contenders, but you don't want to expose a guy to regular-season action when he isn't remotely ready. Quarterbacks can be ruined that way (ask David Carr), so this isn't an easy decision.

We don't know what the Bills will do. The Bills might not even know what the Bills will do. All we know now that we didn't quite know prior to Thursday night is that it'll either be Peterman or Allen. If it's Allen, he'll start against a fierce Ravens defense, on the road, with just 24 preseason completions under his belt.