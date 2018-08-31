Urban Meyer Releases Statement Explaining Suspension, Investigation

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

A little more than a week after receiving a three-game following an investigation into his response to allegations of domestic violence against assistant coach Zach Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer took to social media to clarify the situation.

Meyer issued a statement on Twitter on Friday to address the matter:

Ohio State will open its season against Oregon State without Meyer on Saturday at noon ET.

