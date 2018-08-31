Jermaine Kearse to Miss Season Opener After Procedure on Abdominal Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

The New York Jets may have to start the 2018 season without wide receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Kearse underwent a medical procedure for his abdominal injury that the Jets "fear" will keep him out of action for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles hasn't provided specifics about Kearse's injury when asked about it.

Per The Athletic's Connor Hughes, Bowles said on Sunday the Jets were considering Kearse "day to day, week to week."

Kearse missed the Jets' last two preseason games with what the team said was a sore abdomen. He started each of their first two preseason contests and recorded two catches for 12 yards.

After being traded to the Jets by the Seattle Seahawks in September 2017, Kearse set career-highs with 102 targets, 65 receptions, 810 receiving yards and tied his career high with five touchdowns.