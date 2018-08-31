Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 8 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The grand finale of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish begins on Friday with Week 8 of competition between gamers from around the world.

Epic Games is opening up the tournament this week with a different format that includes a $1.5 million prize pool. Past weeks have been split up between United States and European gamers competing over two days to determine a winner.

This week, all attendees at the Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle who register in time will be eligible to compete starting in a series of two-match heats. The top 32 players in each heat—there will be three on Friday, Saturday and Sunday—will reach the second stage, along with professional gamers who received invites.

From there, the second-stage events will take place in the evening with the top 33 finishers in each group advancing to Monday's Grand Finals when a champion will be crowned.

Viewing Information

Evening Qualifiers: 9 p.m. ET (Aug. 31-Sept. 2)

Grand Finals: 2 p.m. ET on Sept. 3

Live Stream: Fortnite on Twitch

Prize Payout ($1.5 Million Purse)

1st: $225,000

2nd: $180,000

3rd: $135,000

4th: $120,000

5th: $105,000

6th: $67,500

7th: $52,500

8th: $37,500

9th: $30,000

10th: $22,500

Full payout info via Dexerto.com

Tournament Preview

After going with team-based events for the past three weeks, Epic Games is closing out the Summer Skirmish with a solo format.

According to DotEsports.com, points will be awarded for Victory Royales and an elimination-based system.

Players can earn three points each for a Victory Royale and recording at least seven eliminations in a single match.

Two points will be awarded to the second- and third-place finishers and players who record between five to six eliminations. Single points will be available to players who finish in the four to 10 range and anyone who racks up three or four eliminations.

FaZe Tfue and TSM Myth are expected to take part in the event, though a full list of participants won't be known until registration closes and the action begins.

Monday's Grand Finals will be comprised of six games, one more than has been used over the first seven weeks of the Summer Skirmish. There will also be additional financial incentive in the finals with any player able to earn $25,000 if they get a Victory Royale.