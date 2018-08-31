Italian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Sergio Perez went quickest in Friday's morning practice session ahead of Formula One's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Wet conditions affected the session early on, but the Force India man took advantage of the drying track to set a time of one minute, 34 seconds in the final lap of the session.

Kimi Raikkonen finished second fastest, 0.550 seconds behind the Mexican, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top three.

FP1 Recap

Here is the classification from FP1:

Daniel Ricciardo led the field out onto the track at the start of the session, but just moments in the Australian lost power:

The Red Bull driver finished the morning strongly, though, to secure P5.

Due to the conditions, Nico Hulkenberg was the only driver to set a time in the first 25 minutes, before his Renault team-mate Carlos Sainz got his name on the timesheet.

Times began to pile up as the track dried, though Max Verstappen did spin at Parabolica:

Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both took turns atop the timesheet, but they were soon replaced by Verstappen following his spin.

Sebastian Vettel's session came to an early end as the German required a gearbox replacement on his Ferrari, while Mercedes also brought their efforts to a premature close.

Their absence, coupled with a rapidly drying track, prompted a frenetic end to the session as Raikkonen and Hartley took turns at P1 before Perez secured it with his last-ditch effort.

If conditions continue to improve as expected, the times could be even quicker in the afternoon run.