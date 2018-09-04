Top 5 Rookie Point Guards Entering 2018-19 NBA Season

2 of 5

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

USC held De'Anthony Melton out for his sophomore season due to the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball, which prevented him from bolstering his NBA draft stock. As a result, he slipped to the Houston Rockets at No. 46, but the Rockets proceeded to ship him to the Phoenix Suns in the Ryan Anderson salary dump last week.

On the bright side, Melton should have the chance to play in Phoenix, as the Suns don't have an established veteran point guard on their roster. And if summer league was any indication, he could finish as a top-five point guard from his class during the 2018-19 season.

Melton will impress coaches with his defense, as he can pressure both guard positions, but he also averaged 16.4 points and 4.0 assists in Las Vegas. Most notably, he hit 12 threes in five games after knocking down only 21 across 36 games as a freshman.

Melton appeared to make significant progress with his jump-shot fluidity and confidence over the past year. Had he been able to prove that before the draft, he likely wouldn't have fallen as far as he did.

Regardless, he should still contribute and excel playing to his strengths as a transition weapon, passer and tough defender in Phoenix.

Even if the Suns trade for a veteran point guard, Melton's role in the rotation should be secure, particularly in the second half of the year. Once Phoenix falls out of the playoff race, it figures to lean more heavily on its young players.