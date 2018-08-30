Charles Sims Waived by Buccaneers After Agreeing to Injury Settlement

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 09: Charles Sims #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball in the third quarter during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived running back Charles Sims with an injury settlement, the club announced Thursday. 

Sims suffered a left knee injury in Tampa's second preseason game and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 24. 

Sims, 27, was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2014 draft. 

The West Virginia product had two of his seasons (2014 and 2016) cut short because of injuries, but he served as a quality pass-catching complement out of the backfield when he was healthy. 

In 2015, Sims experienced his finest campaign to date when he tallied 51 receptions for 561 yards and four touchdowns. All told, he finished that season with 1,090 all-purpose yards. 

The Buccaneers re-signed Sims to a one-year contract in April, but the deal only included $200,000 in up-front guarantees. 

Tampa will now push ahead with Peyton Barber and rookie Ronald Jones II as its primary backs. 

Related

    NFL Hiring Full-Time Refs for 1st Time Ever

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Hiring Full-Time Refs for 1st Time Ever

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Foster and Bennett Break Down Famous Football Scenes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foster and Bennett Break Down Famous Football Scenes

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Sam Darnold Now Betting Favorite to Win ROY

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sam Darnold Now Betting Favorite to Win ROY

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kap Gets a Win in Case vs. NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap Gets a Win in Case vs. NFL

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report