49ers' Matt Breida Ruled Out for Rest of Cardinals vs. 49ers with Ankle Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida left Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury in the first quarter and was ruled out for the second half, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.



Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Brieda sprained his ankle and the X-rays were negative, adding, "While he may miss time, it’s not the worst-case scenario."

The 23-year-old suffered the injury while being tackled, and he rolled around in clear pain after the play. He had 56 yards on eight carries to go along with a five-yard touchdown reception before exiting.

Now into his second season, Breida had a solid rookie campaign in 2017. He rushed for 465 yards and two touchdowns while sharing a platoon with Carlos Hyde.

The 49ers signed Jerick McKinnon this offseason to be their starter, but he suffered a torn ACL. Breida has been part of a timeshare with Alfred Morris this season. Including Week 5, Breida has rushed for 369 yards on 49 carries and has two total touchdowns.

"I think they work really well together," McKinnon told reporters of Breida and Morris. "They’re two different backs. And they both have a lot of upside. Coach [Kyle] Shanahan and the rest of the coaches do a good job of putting us in position to be successful."

Morris will get the vast majority of the carries with Breida out of the lineup.