Asian Games 2018 Medal Count: Updated Table for Each Country After Thursday

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

China added a pile of medals to their count Thursday and remain heavy favorites to walk away as the biggest winners from the 2018 Asian Games.

The Chinese medal count now stands at 241 as the Games near their close, with their 112 golds nearly doubling any other country. Here is a look at how the medal count looks after Thursday:

Asian Games 2018 Medal Count—Top 10

1. China, 241 (112 gold, 76 silver, 53 bronze)

2. Japan, 174 (59 gold, 49 silver, 66 bronze)

3. Republic of Korea, 141 (39 gold, 46 silver, 56 bronze)

4. Indonesia, 90 (30 gold, 23 silver, 37 bronze)

5. Iran, 58 (19 gold, 19 silver, 20 bronze)

6. Uzbekistan, 53 (15 gold, 19 silver, 19 bronze)

7. Chinese Taipei, 55 (14 gold, 17 silver, 24 bronze)

8. India 59, (13 gold, 21 silver, 25 bronze)

9. DPR Korea, 33 (12 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze)

10. Bahrain, 25 (12 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze)

China had the gold and silver medal winners at the discus throw competition. Yang Chen captured gold with her throw of 65.12 meters, besting Bin Feng's throw of 64.25 meters.

Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun dominated their competition in the 500-meter women's canoe final. Yue Li won the 500-meter kayak sprint, while Dong Zhang and Hao Wang captured the 1,000-meter men's kayak double. Hao Liu and Hau Wang were triumphant in the 1,000-meter canoe race for the men.

In total, the Chinese won 10 more golds and 22 medals on the day.

Uzbekistan and India were the two biggest winners among the top 10, with the former moving up a spot to sixth place and the latter in eighth.

Perhaps the biggest matchup of the entire event will take place Friday, when China and Japan go head-to-head in the women's football final.

Japan will also have a chance to take home the women's hockey championship when they play Iran.