NFL Rumors: Robert Griffin III, Ravens Agree to New 2-Year Contract

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III's tenure with the Baltimore Ravens reportedly was extended Thursday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will re-sign the former Heisman Trophy winner after he spent the entire 2018 season with the team. The contract is for two years, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Baltimore signed Griffin to a one-year deal worth $1 million in April 2018 with the potential to serve as a backup quarterback to Joe Flacco.

"He's a very talented quarterback who's had a lot of success in this league early on," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters about Griffin in 2018. "So we're excited about it. We felt like we needed a No. 2 quarterback. You look at the veteran quarterbacks out there ... I mean, where we're at right now, I'm pretty excited about this player. I'm really feeling like we got a steal."

After Baltimore traded back into the first round to select Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 32 overall, Griffin's odds of making the roster seemed to get longer.

However, he earned high marks during training camp for taking Jackson under his wing and acting as a mentor for the rookie.

"I'm trying to help nurture him as much as I possibly can," Griffin told Sports Illustrated's Ben Baskin, "so that when he flies away, he is ready to fly away. Because when you watch it fly away, at that point it's up to that bird."

While also helping Jackson learn about the NFL game, Griffin had a solid preseason in Baltimore. The 28-year-old completed 65.9 percent of his attempts with two touchdowns, though he was also sacked seven times in four games.

Now that the Ravens have traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos, they have an opening at quarterback to fill.

Jackson is entrenched as Baltimore's starter in 2019, so re-signing his mentor after the two seemed to work well together last season made sense for everyone involved.