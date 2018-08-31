FedEx Cup Standings 2018: Latest Rankings Before Dell Technologies Championship

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau leads the way in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, the second of the four FedEx Cup playoff events.

The 24-year-old won the Northern Trust tournament, beating Tony Finau to the finish line to continue his incredible run, which sports writer Joel Beall highlighted:

Finau sits fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, with Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas the closest to DeChambeau.

FedEx Cup Standings

Rank, player, points behind

1. Bryson DeChambeau, --

2. Dustin Johnson, -648

3. Justin Thomas, -663

4. Tony Finau, -908

5. Brooks Koepka, -1,285

6. Justin Rose, -1,626

7. Bubba Watson, -1,660

8. Jason Day, -1,682

9. Webb Simpson, -1,798

10. Phil Mickelson, -1,867

Per PGATour.com.

Johnson has only played in 17 events this year―compared to 23 for DeChambeau―and as the only player in the top 10 with double-digit finishes inside the top 10 of official events, he remains a strong candidate for the title.

His remarkably consistency means he can get away with some sloppy play, as golf writer Jason Sobel highlighted:

The top 10 is littered with strong challengers, however, and it's hard to argue with DeChambeau's impressive form.

The former NCAA champion has won two PGA Tour events this year and three in the span of the past 14 months.

He has eight official finishes inside the top 10 this year and is a healthy 648 points ahead of Johnson. There are plenty of points still up for grabs in the three remaining tournaments, but it's always better to be playing with a lead.

DeChambeau is not taking any chances:

Finau is the only player inside the top 10 without a PGA Tour win this season, and his 25 events played ranks ahead of all his major rivals for the title.

Thomas was last year's champion, and with three good wins under his belt already this season, he's among the top contenders heading into the Dell Technologies Championship.