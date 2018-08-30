Timberwolves Unveil 'Classic Edition' Throwback Jerseys for 2018-19 Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague celebrates a basket during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 121-105. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled throwback uniforms Thursday, which they'll wear five times during the 2018-19 season. 

The T-Wolves introduced the uniforms with the following hype video:

Timberwolves PR also provided a closer look at the classic jersey:

Per T-Wolves announcer Alan Horton, the team will wear the uniforms for the first time on Oct. 31 against the Utah Jazz:

The throwback unis are the same style worn by the Timberwolves from 1996 until 2008, and they were primarily made famous by future Hall of Fame power forward Kevin Garnett.

Minnesota experienced its greatest run of success in franchise history while donning those uniforms, as the T-Wolves made the playoffs in eight straight seasons from 1996-97 through 2003-04.

The Timberwolves then suffered through a 13-season playoff drought before returning to the postseason in 2017-18.

Now that the Timberwolves are a playoff-caliber team once again, it seems like the perfect time to bust out the most iconic jerseys in team history and see how the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler can fare while wearing them.

