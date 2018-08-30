Jalen Ramsey Criticizes Rob Gronkowski, More, Praises Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't done taking shots at some of the NFL's biggest stars.

In a profile piece from ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes, Ramsey did offer praise for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as he was criticizing the talents of Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola.

"People think (Amendola)'s so great," Ramsey said. "No, he's not. Tom [Brady] made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I'd be a first-team All-Pro."

Ramsey added he doesn't "think Gronk is as great as people think he is" because "any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game."

Jimbo Fisher, who was Ramsey's head coach at Florida State, was described as being just "OK," and "you're not missing out" if you've never met him.

Despite being a cornerback tasked with shutting down offensive players, Ramsey was able to say nice things about a pair of wideouts. He called Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown "easily" the best receiver in the NFL.

Ramsey also hyped Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins by saying "he's had freaking 100 quarterbacks—all trash."

Another source of tension for Ramsey was getting bypassed in the 2016 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, who took Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick.

"I will never play for them," Ramsey said, "unless the Joneses leave."

Kimes noted Ramsey believes Cowboys coaches wanted to draft him, but Jerry Jones overruled them to select Elliott.

The Jaguars wound up grabbing Ramsey with the fifth pick. He "didn't like that team" in his rookie season when they went 3-13 because "they were so used to losing. It didn't affect them."

While Blake Bortles has been the target of criticism outside of the Jaguars circle, Ramsey feels this team is strong enough to win a Super Bowl with their current roster.

"The Jaguars can win a Super Bowl with Blake Bortles at quarterback," he said.



They nearly did last year, reaching the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1999. They are bringing back 10 of 11 starters on defense after finishing second in the NFL in points and yards allowed.