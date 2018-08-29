Former Middleweight Champ Jermain Taylor Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former middleweight boxing champ Jermain Taylor faces domestic battery and aggravated assault charges after being arrested on Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to ESPN.com.

The police report says that Taylor punched a woman, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Taylor was also arrested in July 2017 as the result of a domestic disturbance. He allegedly attacked his girlfriend, damaged her cell phone to prevent her from calling the police and chased her down the street while threatening to kill her. Three charges were brought against the boxer: terrorist threats, suspicion of battery and interfering with the emergency communication.

Those charges were dropped earlier this month after his accuser stopped communicating with law enforcement and was unable to be tracked down, according to John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Taylor, now 40, was also arrested in August 2014 for allegedly shooting his cousin and later faced charges in another gun-related incident in January 2015 in which he allegedly shot a gun near a man's head and then pistol-whipped him. In 2016, he received a suspended sentence that featured three six-year periods and one one-year term, all running concurrently.

He was also ordered to serve 120 hours of community service within three years and pay a $2,000 fine.