Greg Senat to Be Punished by Ravens for Posting Photo of Injured Foot

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

This is a 2018 photo of Greg Senat of the Baltimore Ravens NFL football team. This image reflects the Baltimore Ravens active roster as of Thursday, May 3, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Greg Senat is being disciplined before the first regular-season game of his rookie season. 

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reported Senat tweeted and then deleted a picture of himself wearing a protective boot on his injured right foot, which didn't sit well with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

"He'll be disciplined for that," Harbaugh said. "So, I'll make sure that we take care of that."

Senat started Saturday's preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins because Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst were dealing with injuries of their own. Hensley noted the rookie "left the game early after suffering turf toe," which prompted the walking boot.

Harbaugh suggested Senat will be sidelined "for a while."  

The Ravens selected Senat with a sixth-round pick out of Wagner to add depth to what was a position of strength last year. Football Outsiders ranked Baltimore's offensive line as the NFL's sixth-best run-blocking unit and fourth-best pass-blocking unit during the 2017 campaign.

While Senat will be out, the Ravens start their season on Sept. 9 against the Buffalo Bills.   

Related

    Browns Release LB Mychal Kendricks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Release LB Mychal Kendricks

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Oddsmakers Increase Lines for Flacco’s Expected Performance

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Oddsmakers Increase Lines for Flacco’s Expected Performance

    Baltimore Beatdown
    via Baltimore Beatdown

    1.22 Helmet Fouls Per Game This Far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1.22 Helmet Fouls Per Game This Far

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Why Aaron Rodgers’s Contract Will Soon Be a Bargain

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Aaron Rodgers’s Contract Will Soon Be a Bargain

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer