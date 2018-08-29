Khalil Mack Trade Rumors: Raiders Get Interest, but Not 'Motivated' to Deal LB

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are apparently in no hurry to trade Khalil Mack, even though he is still holding out with the 2018 season approaching.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, a number of teams have called the Raiders asking about the availability of Mack in a potential deal but have come away thinking the AFC West team is asking for at least two first-round draft picks and isn't "motivated" to move him at this point:

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News called Mack "disgruntled" with the current situation and noted "more than a dozen teams" have asked Oakland about trading for him.

Mack is set to make just over $13.8 million during the 2018 season before hitting free agency on his current contract, but Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said he is looking to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history and may even miss regular-season contests as part of this holdout.

There is apparently no end in sight, as Robinson said the two sides "have made no progress," while Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told Vic Tafur of The Athletic the entire process has been "grueling" for Mack, the Raiders and the fans.

It is no wonder other teams are interested in pouncing on the situation with a potential trade, though, since all Mack has done since he entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft is produce at an incredible level.

He didn't miss a game in his first four seasons and accumulated three Pro Bowl appearances, two first-team All-Pro spots and the 2016 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award. He has 40.5 sacks in his career and is one of the league's best pass-rushers.

He may not see the field anytime soon for Oakland, but the Raiders also aren't looking to trade that type of talent elsewhere either.