NBA, MLB, PGA Tour Support Chuck Schumer's Legalized Betting Proposal

John Locher/Associated Press

The NBA, MLB and PGA Tour issued a joint statement Wednesday in support of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer's proposed framework for legalized gambling at the federal level.

"As legalized sports betting spreads across the states, there is a need for consistent, nationwide integrity standards to safeguard the sports millions of fans love," the statement said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "We strongly support the legislative framework outlined by Senator Schumer and we encourage Congress to adopt it."

On Wednesday, the Senate Minority Leader proposed federal sports betting guidelines designed to protect consumers, minors and those with gambling addictions. The proposal also includes suggestions to ensure the integrity of the game is not damaged.

According to WKBW, Schumer's office recommended anyone under the age of 21 should be prohibited from placing sports bets. Additionally, there's a suggestion to prohibit "advertising targeted at young people and otherwise require responsible advertising."

As far as the leagues are concerned, Schumer suggested each one "should have effective tools to protect their own game and that includes strong limitations and prohibitions on any athlete, coach, official, team, or league representative from taking a financial stake in any wager."

In that vein, the proposal states sports leagues should determine what bets will be accepted and that sportsbooks should be required to use official league data.

Full-scale sports betting has already been legalized in Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey and Nevada, while Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and Rhode Island have passed bills ever since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was overturned in May by the Supreme Court.