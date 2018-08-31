Predictions for Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, More Stars at ALL IN PPV

Credit: FITE.tv

Saturday night, history will be made in Chicago when Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks present All In, a pay-per-view extravaganza built from the bottom up and featuring some of the most renowned and celebrated independent stars in professional wrestling.

The event, a wakeup call to the industry and an announcement of the business' strength, has the potential to be a WrestleMania of sorts for a new generation.

It is also a stage for stars from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor and other, lesser-known indie companies to leave a lasting impression of fans who may be unfamiliar with their work.

From current IWGP heavyweight champion–and No. 1 in the PWI 500–Kenny Omega, to new Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Tessa Blanchard, find out what you might expect from the most prominent stars on Saturday's card.

When

Saturday, September 1 at 7:00 pm

Where

Sears Centre Arena in Chicago

How

Available on pay-per-view at FITE.tv

All In: Zero Hour pre-show on WGN at 6:00 pm ET

Cody Rhodes

The second-generation star and co-promoter of this monumental event will challenge Nick Aldis (formerly Magnus in Impact Wrestling) for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. While that title may not mean what it once did when it was the crown jewel of Jim Crockett Promotions, it has the potential to be at the center of the night's most emotional moment.

Never before has the NWA title been held by a father and son.

Brothers Terry and Dory Funk Jr. were NWA champions but a father and son have never held that particular title. That could change Saturday night when Rhodes challenges the Brit for the gold.

It will change.

Rhodes will lift the title high overhead and, in a moment that will resonate with fans both young and old, etch his name in the history books right alongside "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. After all of his tireless work in putting All In together, it will be the perfect exclamation point on what should prove to be one of the most rewarding weekends of Rhodes' professional career.

Kenny Omega

The IWGP heavyweight champion will battle Pentagon Jr. in a match that has the potential to steal the show.

Omega has consistently been one of the best wrestlers in the world over the last three or so years while Pentagon has been red-hot of late, thanks in large part to an acclaimed match against Sam Callihan at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Two of the most buzzed about stars in the industry will likely tear the house down, taking risks and captivating audiences but in the end, The Cleaner will escape with the win.

Like many of the matches on the card, this has no real long-reaching effects but, in the moment, will generate a ton of heat and have fans chanting "this is awesome" for even the most subdued of spots.

A potential Match of the Night candidate, if not even better.

The Young Bucks

Matt and Nick Jackson may very well be the best tag team of their generation but Saturday night in Chicago, they will compete in a Six-Man Tag Team match, partnering with New Japan's Kota Ibushi to take on Fenix, Bandido and the legendary luchador himself, Rey Mysterio Jr.

The Young Bucks have proved their doubters wrong of late, working a more subdued style that sees them sell more than they ever did while placing emphasis on in-ring psychology and storytelling.

That will go out the window Saturday night.

Sharing the ring with some of the most athletically gifted, high-flying stars on the planet, the Young Bucks will wow with their aerial assault and, ultimately, defeat their dynamic trio of opponents.

There is always the chance they put the veteran Mysterio over but given the significance of Ibushi to New Japan, all signs point to Matt and Nick standing alongside one-half of the Golden Lovers, their arms raised in victory, basking in the adulation of fans appreciative of their work in putting the show together.

Tessa Blanchard

A third-generation competitor, Tessa Blanchard has quickly become the most buzzed-about female performer in the world. With good reason. The brand new Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion, she has bucked the system and set out to make a name for herself without the mass marketing machine of WWE.

A throwback wrestler, she is a gritty worker like her father, the criminally underrated original Horseman, Tully Blanchard, and grandfather, the late promoter/wrestler Joe Blanchard.

Saturday, she participates in a Four-Way match against Madison Rayne, Chelsea Green and up-and-comer Britt Baker.

There is a very real chance Green wins the match, being that she is a highly touted indie star in her own right, or Rayne leaves with the W given her rich history with Impact Wrestling, but Blanchard makes the most sense.

Expect to see the third-generation competitor escape with the victory as she continues to build a legacy for herself beyond the big stage and bright lights of Vince McMahon's wrestling empire.

Kazuchika Okada

The Rainmaker was IWGP heavyweight champion for a ridiculous 720 days before succumbing to the grit and determination of Omega at Dominion on June 9. Arguably an even better wrestler than The Cleaner, Okada will showcase his abilities Saturday night against "The Villain" Marty Scurll in a match that is somewhat of a dark horse.

There is a certain potential for comedy here, especially if the interactions between him and Scurll on the web show Being The Elite is any indication.

Even with that potential, the match should impress and Okada should realistically emerge victoriously.

Yes, All In would be the perfect excuse to put the Bullet Club over given how significant their popularity is to the overall success of this revolutionary show. With that said, Okada is a big enough star that he should be properly showcased with a win here that would, potentially, open eyes to the New Japan product and help with its continued popularity in the states.

Stephen Amell

This is, possibly, the biggest question mark on the All In card.

Amell is well-known to wrestling fans thanks to his previous appearances for WWE and Ring of Honor that has seen him work almost exclusively alongside Rhodes. Saturday night, he wrestles his first singles match against "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels.

If there was any one wrestler to get the absolute most out of Amell, it would be Daniels. A pro's pro, he has seen and done everything there is to do outside the walls of WWE. He is a staple of the independent wrestling world and one of the best and most celebrated wrestlers of his generation.

Amell is a wild card. He has the willingness to learn and the intestinal fortitude to take high risks to ensure the match gets over with fans but the question is whether he can succeed outside the confines and sanctuary of a tag match, where there are three other guys to shoulder some of the responsibility.

Odds are he has worked extremely hard to train for the match and will probably exceed all expectations.

It is what he has done to this point in his ventures into the squared circle. A dance partner like Daniels will only make it easier.

Oh, and he totally goes over. There is no way that doesn't happen.