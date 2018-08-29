Roberto Osuna on Domestic Violence Allegations: 'Everybody Is Quick to Judge Me'

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna spoke publicly about his domestic violence charge for the first time Wednesday.

"No one knows what happened but obviously me," Osuna said in an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "Everybody is quick to judge me and say all kinds of things about it. I'm just waiting for everything to come out so people can really wait to see what happened. I would really like the fans, and everybody else, [to] learn what the media says is not true."

In June, MLB suspended Osuna for 75 games retroactive to May 8 after he was arrested in Toronto for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

At the time, Osuna was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays traded him to the Astros on July 31.

The full details of the allegations against Osuna remain unknown. A Toronto-based defense attorney told Nightengale that it's typical under Canadian law to keep that information away from the public until it's revealed in court.

Domenic Basile, the lawyer representing Osuna, told reporters earlier this month the 2017 All-Star will plead not guilty to the assault charge. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Nightengale noted a conviction for Osuna could result in a prison sentence of up to six months and a $5,000 fine.