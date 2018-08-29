David Njoku, Rashard Higgins Deny Involvement in Alleged Rape at Apartment

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Rashard Higgins told police they had no involvement in an alleged rape at their apartment early Saturday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, a 22-year-old woman told police that Kashwayne Nelson raped her after she fell asleep in Higgins' bed.

Njoku said Nelson is his friend who also lives in the apartment, but added he had no knowledge of the allegations since he was in his bedroom the entire evening.

The woman told police she awoke to find Nelson having sex with her. Nelson was alleged to have then pulled her phone away from her and grabbed her hair when she tried to call 911.

She said she eventually managed to leave the apartment and later contacted the police.

Higgins said he had been with the woman earlier in the night before leaving the apartment because he couldn't sleep.

Nelson was arrested on suspicion of rape, and he has also been charged with obstruction of justice after giving the police a fake ID.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns released the following statement regarding the situation:

"Rashard immediately notified us of the situation and he and David fully cooperated with the police while being interviewed. While our players were not the target of any allegations involving illegal activity, they understand the seriousness of the situation and we have expressed our concerns regarding the matter. They will continue to cooperate with the authorities as needed."

Njoku is set to enter his second NFL season after the Browns selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Miami.

Higgins is a third-year pro who the Browns selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Colorado State.