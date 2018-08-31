Burnley vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The pressure remains on Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, as his side take the short journey to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

United have lost two of their opening three matches this term, with the Special One attempting to restore the Red Devils as title challengers.

Burnley are without victory in the league, leaving them close to the foot of the table in the earliest weeks of the campaign.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 2

Time: 4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Burnley win: 21-5, United win: 67-100, Draw: 51-20

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark.

Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The new season is in its infancy, but Mourinho is being forced to answer questions about his coaching tactics and demeanour at Old Trafford.

United fans have watched their team stumble to a shock 3-2 defeat on the road against Brighton & Hove Albion, followed by a 3-0 pounding by Tottenham Hotspur at the Theatre of Dreams.

As Manchester City and Liverpool begin their title challenges with flair and gusto, United have already been reduced to introspection and consolidation.

Burnley is usually a difficult away day for any side, but the Clarets' involvement in the UEFA Europa League will stretch their squad resources.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Turf Moor coach Sean Dyche will have to shuffle his pack in a way not witnessed in previous years, forcing him to rotate his starting XI.

The hosts are yet to win in the league this term, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Watford and a 4-2 loss on the road at Fulham.

Scoring could be a real issue for the side this season after averaging less than a goal a game last term.

Burnley's watertight defence was their saving grace last season, conceding only 39 times as they placed seventh, but they have already let in seven goals in their first three games.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mourinho will hope to exploit these early statistics, but his side have failed in front of goal consistently.

A flurry of chances were missed against Spurs, including an open goal for Romelu Lukaku, and United appeared nervous once their opponents found a way to pressurise goalkeeper David De Gea.

Football writer Liam Canning defended Mourinho after Spurs collected three points in Manchester:

The United players are culpable for their poor performances, but Mourinho's tactics have been lacking since last year.

As City ran away with the Premier League last term, United settled into a rhythm that didn't excite fans or pundits.

The Red Devils' flair players have suffered under their coach, with Paul Pogba playing a restricted role in the centre of the park.

The France World Cup winner was given the duty of marking Dele Alli against Spurs, keeping Pogba a significant distance from his attacking team-mates.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A good first-half performance was followed by capitulation, as United's defence was carved to pieces.

Burnley's lack of weaponry could save Mourinho on this occasion, but the home side's set pieces will worry the visitors.

Another defeat could see Mourinho's tenure edge towards a dramatic end, as the Glazer family decide what's best for the football club they own.