US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Start Times for Wednesday Night Draw

US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Start Times for Wednesday Night DrawAugust 29, 2018
Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will headline the action during Wednesday night's U.S. Open play, as both will play their Round 2 matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Williams will open the evening session at the stadium against Carina Witthoeft at 7 p.m. ET (midnight BST), followed by Nadal's outing against Vasek Pospisil. ESPN (U.S. viewers) and Amazon Prime (UK viewers) will carry full coverage of the action.
For the full schedule and draw, visit the U.S. Open website.
Nadal didn't have to dig deep in his first-round win over David Ferrer, who retired in the second set in what was the final Grand Slam of his career.
Per Live Tennis and sportswriter Ava Wallace, both men were disappointed their match ended that way:
Live Tennis @livetennis
Sad end to David #Ferrer's Grand Slam career as he is forced to retire in the second set against good friend Rafael #Nadal. "I'm so sorry I had to end like this" #USOpen https://t.co/fFGVamyEXh
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Nadal says his friend David Ferrer “deserved a better finish in his last Grand Slam, but I’m sure he will finish in the way that’s right for him.” Also said he was a “very good human person,” which I would put on a shirt.
It did save Nadal a ton of energy, however, as many of the other players suffered in the difficult conditions. The U.S. Open has been hampered by a major heatwave so far, and the fact Nadal didn't have to spend all that much time on the court will only help him moving forward.
Pospisil impressed in his first outing, a three-set win over Lukas Lacko, and according to Tennis Canada, it had been some time since he took a win at a Grand Slam:
Tennis Canada @TennisCanada
Great win for Vasek Pospisil earlier this evening! He defeats Lukas Lacko in a straightforward 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 win at the #USOpen First Grand Slam win for Vasek since 2016 — potential showdown with Rafa Nadal next! 💪
Consistency has been an issue for the big-serving Canadian, but when he's on, he's always a threat, especially on the faster courts. The 28-year-old should provide Nadal with his first real challenge of the tournament, barring similar issues as Ferrer.
Williams entered the tournament with some question marks after several poor results in the lead-up to the U.S. Open, but her routine win over Magda Linette suggested she is once again peaking at the right time.
The 36-year-old reserved her best tennis of the year so far for Wimbledon and once again seems to have timed things perfectly, dropping just four games in her opener.
Per tennis writer Jose Morgado, she finished strongly, suggesting the conditions didn't bother her all that much:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Serena Williams wins 10 of the last 11 games to beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 and reach the #USOpen R2. [getty] https://t.co/1cbo25Srig
Witthoeft expended more energy in her win over Caroline Dolehide, completing a comeback in the tie break. The 23-year-old has tumbled down the rankings since the start of the year, and is not expected to put up much of a challenge.
If the six-time champion beats Witthoeft and Venus Williams wins out, the two sisters will face each other in the third round.
U.S. Open Tennis 2018: Live Updates