US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Start Times for Wednesday Night Draw

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will headline the action during Wednesday night's U.S. Open play, as both will play their Round 2 matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams will open the evening session at the stadium against Carina Witthoeft at 7 p.m. ET (midnight BST), followed by Nadal's outing against Vasek Pospisil. ESPN (U.S. viewers) and Amazon Prime (UK viewers) will carry full coverage of the action.

For the full schedule and draw, visit the U.S. Open website.

Nadal didn't have to dig deep in his first-round win over David Ferrer, who retired in the second set in what was the final Grand Slam of his career.

Per Live Tennis and sportswriter Ava Wallace, both men were disappointed their match ended that way:

It did save Nadal a ton of energy, however, as many of the other players suffered in the difficult conditions. The U.S. Open has been hampered by a major heatwave so far, and the fact Nadal didn't have to spend all that much time on the court will only help him moving forward.

Pospisil impressed in his first outing, a three-set win over Lukas Lacko, and according to Tennis Canada, it had been some time since he took a win at a Grand Slam:

Consistency has been an issue for the big-serving Canadian, but when he's on, he's always a threat, especially on the faster courts. The 28-year-old should provide Nadal with his first real challenge of the tournament, barring similar issues as Ferrer.

Williams entered the tournament with some question marks after several poor results in the lead-up to the U.S. Open, but her routine win over Magda Linette suggested she is once again peaking at the right time.

The 36-year-old reserved her best tennis of the year so far for Wimbledon and once again seems to have timed things perfectly, dropping just four games in her opener.

Per tennis writer Jose Morgado, she finished strongly, suggesting the conditions didn't bother her all that much:

Witthoeft expended more energy in her win over Caroline Dolehide, completing a comeback in the tie break. The 23-year-old has tumbled down the rankings since the start of the year, and is not expected to put up much of a challenge.

If the six-time champion beats Witthoeft and Venus Williams wins out, the two sisters will face each other in the third round.