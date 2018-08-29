Chuck Schumer Suggests Federal Framework for Legalized Sports Gambling

J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer suggested a federal framework for legalized sports betting Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Schumer is calling for the individual sports leagues involved to determine what types of bets will be accepted.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, which previously restricted sports betting across the United States.

Now, states have the option to institute and regulate sports betting on their own.

On Wednesday, Schumer released the following statement regarding the federal government's potential role in regulating sports betting:

"As a New York sports fan—especially my Yankees and Giants—and a senator, my priority in the wake of the Murphy v. NCAA decision is making sure the integrity of the games we love is preserved, that young people and those suffering from gambling addiction are not taken advantage of, and that consumers that choose to engage in sports betting are appropriately protected. With the Supreme Court's ruling, it's incumbent on the federal government to take a leadership role and provide the necessary guidance to prevent uncertainty and confusion for the leagues, state governments, consumers and fans alike."

Per Rovell, Schumer is focused on ensuring that those under 21 cannot place bets, that sportsbooks advertise away from youths and that suspicious activity regarding sports betting is reported.

Schumer believes federal laws are necessary to protect against potential conspiracies within the sports world:

"The stakes are too high—legal sports betting laws must be crafted and executed in a careful and thoughtful way. As state legislatures develop new legislation in the weeks and months ahead, I hope they will take these principles under consideration. I also support the efforts in the Congress to debate and develop bipartisan federal legislation that would adhere to these principles. The integrity of sports is too precious to not protect as best we can."

According to Rovell, it isn't likely Congress will pass a bill in the near future since there are just four months remaining in the current session.

Since the Supreme Court's decision, Delaware, Mississippi and New Jersey have opened sportsbooks.