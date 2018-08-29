Real Madrid Reportedly Still Have 'Neymar Plan' Despite Mariano Diaz Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly still attempt to sign Neymar next summer regardless of the potential arrival of Mariano Diaz.

According to Hugo Cerezo of Marca, Madrid will activate their option to bring Mariano back to the club from Lyon in order to bolster their attacking options for this season.

It's noted the signing makes sense for Los Blancos on a number of levels, including the fact it will not prevent a pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain star in 2019.

"The signing [of Mariano] is also important as it doesn't compromise the operation to sign Neymar next year," it's said. "His signing was seen as impossible this summer but plans are in place to make a move for the Brazilian in 2019. Signing Rodrigo or Mauro Icardi, for example, would have presented an obstacle due to their release clauses being in excess of €100 million."

Cerezo noted a Marca survey showed the Dominican is Madrid supporters' favoured option to sign, while the dressing room is "waiting for him with open arms."

Mariano only left Madrid for Lyon last summer, and he thrived for the French club when he was handed regular starts, netting 21 goals in all competitions.

Those figures stack up well against some of the best forwards in Serie A:

According to Cady Siregar of Goal, Madrid will pay around €23 million (£20 million) to bring Mariano back to the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning more funds will be available next summer for a possible pursuit of Neymar.

Cerezo said Los Blancos were interested in landing the Brazilian this summer, but it was seen as "impossible" to complete a transfer. Neymar only left Spain a year ago, signing for the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona.

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC believes the club's decision not to make a massive signing in this window points to a potential raid on PSG at the end of this season:

Following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, it was anticipated Real would seek to spend big to find a replacement for the Portuguese. However, with just a couple of days left in the window, they've resisted that temptation.

Instead, manager Julen Lopetegui appears keen to give other members of the squad more responsibility. Up to now, the likes of Marco Asensio and particularly Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are relishing that.

Sid Lowe of the Guardian praised Madrid's attacking players following their 4-1 victory over Girona on Saturday:

Mariano will come in and offer something different in attack, and he has shown during his time in France that he can score goals in a top European league. However, a club like Real Madrid will always be on the hunt for superstars, and aside from Ronaldo and unattainable Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Neymar is the biggest in the game.

As such, regardless of how well Madrid function in attack with the likes of Bale, Benzema and Mariano this season, expect them to make a major play for the Brazil sensation come next summer.