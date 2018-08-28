HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2018: Best Browns Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 4

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns got a glimpse of the end goal during Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a losing record two years ago but enter the 2018 campaign as the defending Super Bowl champions. A quick turnaround is well within the realm of possibilities in today's NFL, and a Browns team that was 0-16 in 2017 prevailed against the champions in the preseason contest featured in the penultimate episode of the Hard Knocks season.

That type of turnaround is going to require game-changing playmakers, and Episode 4 started with the return of exactly that in wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon tweeted on Aug. 18 he was coming back to the Browns after he tweeted on July 23 he was going to miss the start of training camp as part of his treatment program. The Baylor product has played a mere 10 games since he led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 thanks largely to suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

He made it clear he can't wait to get back on the field even though he understood he won't immediately be a starter, and the idea of Gordon playing alongside veteran Jarvis Landry and the potential of Antonio Callaway surely has Browns fans looking forward to an explosive aerial attack after going 0-16 last year.

Any questions about which quarterback will be throwing to those weapons were cleared up during Tuesday's episode, considering head coach Hue Jackson insisted there will be no first-team reps for rookie Baker Mayfield with Tyrod Taylor learning a new system.

Mayfield may be the backup on the depth chart, but he was a featured part of the rookie show where the young players had some fun at the veterans' expense.

The No. 1 overall pick poked fun at Carl Nassib's financial advice and affinity for Taylor Swift but also stole the show imitating general manager John Dorsey. He wasn't the only one drawing laughs, as wide receiver Blake Jackson acted out Landry's speech imploring players to fight through injuries and remain on the practice field.

The lighthearted moments of preparation led to the seriousness of the game against the Eagles, as players looked to make impressions with cuts looming.

Cleveland won a defensive slugfest 5-0 that saw Myles Garrett tally two sacks as an unblockable force and the defense intercept reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles two times, but injury scares with Taylor and No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward took center stage.

The Ward setback made headlines, as defensive coordinator Gregg Williams blamed the rookie's "stupid" tackling form, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Jackson responded, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, "Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do. We will work through all of that. ... We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media."

Fortunately for the Browns, Taylor returned to the game after X-rays on his hand were negative, and Cabot noted an MRI revealed no structural damage with Ward.

With the team able to breathe a collective sigh of relief on the injury front, attention turned to Hard Knocks favorites Devon Cajuste, Nate Orchard and Nassib fighting for roster spots. Cajuste impressed with his blocking from the tight end spot, while Orchard and Nassib helped the defense shut out the Eagles.

That is more than Mayfield can say after the quarterback's struggles against the Eagles—including an interception—were on full display. He wasn't alone on the offensive side in a five-point effort, as even Landry caught flak for his lack of effort.

Concerns about preseason wins and losses will turn to worries about cuts in the final episode of this year's Hard Knocks next week, but the Browns still earned the opportunity to celebrate a victory over the Eagles.

Even if it was an ugly one at times.