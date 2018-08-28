Sean McVay Says Dialogue with Aaron Donald over Contract Has 'Increased'

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters there is "a level of increased optimism" in the team's contract talks with Aaron Donald.

"The dialogue has increased. The level of urgency is high on both sides. Let's go, Kevin Demoff," McVay said Tuesday.

Donald has not played the entire preseason while holding out for a new contract. He is due to make $6.9 million in the fifth-year contract option for 2018.

