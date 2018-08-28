Sean McVay Says Dialogue with Aaron Donald over Contract Has 'Increased'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters there is "a level of increased optimism" in the team's contract talks with Aaron Donald.

"The dialogue has increased. The level of urgency is high on both sides. Let's go, Kevin Demoff," McVay said Tuesday.

Donald has not played the entire preseason while holding out for a new contract. He is due to make $6.9 million in the fifth-year contract option for 2018.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cousins Left Jets' $90M Offer on Table to Join Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cousins Left Jets' $90M Offer on Table to Join Vikings

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Manziel on Cleveland: Can I Go Back to College?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Manziel on Cleveland: Can I Go Back to College?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Le’Veon Tells Teammates He'll Report on Labor Day

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le’Veon Tells Teammates He'll Report on Labor Day

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jeffery (Shoulder) Expected to Miss 2+ Weeks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jeffery (Shoulder) Expected to Miss 2+ Weeks

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report