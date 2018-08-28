Dodgers' Kenley Jansen Stopped Taking Medication That Made Him Feel 'Sleepy'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen explained Tuesday that the medication he was prescribed to treat atrial fibrillation affected his performance last week.

"I don't want to make excuses,” Jansen said, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. "But it's like you're sleepwalking out there. It makes your whole body go slow. I felt sleepy all the time."

Jansen added: "I tried. I thought the first day, maybe it would get better. Then the second day it was the same. And the third day...After that, I just thought, 'I'm going to hurt the team. I've got to say something and get off this medication.' It might be making sure my heart doesn't stop. But I told my doctor I can't pitch like this."

Jansen, who returned from the disabled list Aug. 20, was uncharacteristically shaky in three appearances last week.

He gave up a pair of home runs Aug. 20 against the St. Louis Cardinals en route to his fourth loss of the season, and he added to his ledger in the loss column two nights later by surrendering three hits and two earned runs in a 3-1 defeat.

Jansen served up another questionable outing in a 5-4 win over the Padres on Aug. 25 when he blew his fourth save of the season by allowing a solo home run to Austin Hedges in the ninth inning.

Fortunately for Jansen, a 12th-inning double from Justin Turner allowed L.A. to avoid another disappointing setback.

Jansen is now off the previously prescribed medication and said his cardiologist confirmed he is "safe" without it.

"I just told him, as a normal person it's fine. You could go to work," Jansen said, per Plunkett. "But those three games I had zero adrenaline. My mind was saying, 'You gotta go' but my body wasn't working. I can't pitch like that."