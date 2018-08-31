Golf Gear Sure to Take Your Swing (or Swag) to the Next Level

Amazon.com

As summer draws to an end and autumn’s crisp courses beckon just around the corner, it’s time to take a good hard look at the golf gear that’s sustained your "I can’t believe I finally broke 100 strokes" self this past year.

Not liking what you’re seeing? We’ve gathered a clubhouse-worth of suggestions to spruce up your golf game—or maybe someone else's—for the waning months of the calendar.

1. Nike EV0871-010 Golf X2 E Sunglasses ($145.95, Amazon.com)

When you’re looking for a good pair of golfing sunglasses, contrast is the name of the game. Fortunately Nike’s purple lenses are ready-made for that purpose. The tint heightens differences and makes the greens pop, which is handy for the fairway. And the wraparound design and UV protection means you’ll come away with a win—against that pesky old sun, at least. Plus they’re comfortable. After a long day on the course the bridge of your nose will thank you—trust us.

2. Zepp 2 training system ($149.99, Walmart.com)

Everyone’s got an app these days. Do you have an app? You need an app. Fortunately the Zepp 2 system makes it easy: Simply attach a little sensor to your glove, and voila! Your smartphone transmogrifies into your own personal trainer, dispensing advice on how to improve your all-crucial swing. Better a smartphone than your father-in-law, right?

3. Majek Retro Golf Headcovers ($29.98, Amazon.com)

There are like a bajillion different headcovers on the market, from the garish and wild to the downright debauched. So why not go with a tried-and-true classic? The retro styling on these headcovers won’t ever go out of fashion, and they’re cheap enough that you can let the weather do its worst without losing any sleep over your precious Italian calfskin. Golf is stressful enough as it is, don’t you think?

4. PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer ($29.94, Amazon.com)

Putt got you down? This simple little unit simulates conditions on the green and spits back each successful putt the same distance it would have gone past the hole if it had missed. That’s helpful information, because putting is all about repetition and building muscle memory. The foldable design means you can practice at home, the park, or the grass between classes. An Amazon average of 4.5 stars from 149 customers means you can be confident the PuttOut is a dependable depository for your blood, sweat, tears and colorful language.

5. Golf Tee Cuff Links ($65, Cufflinks.com)

Want a not-so-subtle way to let everyone know, "hey, I’m really into golf"? Is golf not coming up enough at weddings and meetings? Say no more. These white tee cufflinks have you covered. All kidding aside, imagine them against the black or blue of a suit jacket—pretty elegant, right?

6. Curious George Plays Mini Golf ($3.99, BarnesAndNoble.com)

Son, daughter, niece or nephew? Get ’em started young. Remember: It’s all about playing the long game.

7. Deluxe Steel Golf Cart ($35.98, Amazon.com)

Stop hauling your gear over your shoulder like a chump. You didn’t get into golf to get into shape. What you want is peace, leisure…and somebody else to do the heavy lifting for once. So slap your bag down on this baby and take a load off. Slow down. Enjoy the stroll from hole to hole. At 4.5 stars and 319 reviews on Amazon, you’re in good company. Plus 35 buckaroos is a pretty sweet deal any way you slice it.

8. Set of Callaway Epic Irons (sets from $2,000, singles from $250, CallawayGolf.com)

Let’s cut out all the fluff. Golf is about the elemental things: wind, grass and smacking balls with metal rods. These 2018 Hot List Gold Medal winners from Golf Digest are as elemental as it gets. A space-age mix of tungsten and steel means these babies are light and smooth—you’ll hit farther and straighter than ever before. Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke once said that any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. These irons are proof he was right.

9. STI HD3 Golf Cart Wheel ($58.99 - $98.99, ChapMoto.com)

If you’re lucky/well-heeled enough to own a golf cart, I’m guessing you got the clamshells to trick out the wheels on the thing. So why not go for it? I mean, look at the sad stock wheels you’ve been embarrassing yourself with. Just look at them. And then ask yourself whether sweet metal alloys and race-car looks aren’t exactly what the doctor ordered.

10. Aeroloft Golf Vest in Gunsmoke ($190, Nike.com)

Polos and sweaters are awesome, sure, but it’s 2018. Not only have advances in materials led to greater breathability and water resistance, even colors are getting refreshed. Case in point: this vest isn’t gray, it’s gunsmoke. OK, it’s also warm and breathable and will keep you dry in wet conditions, but c’mon—gunsmoke. That level of cool has got to be worth at least 10 strokes on the course.