US Open Tennis 2018 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Wednesday

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens are both back in action at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as they seek to progress past the second round.

Nadal's clash with David Ferrer proved to be underwhelming on Monday, as Ferrer pulled out of the match due to injury. It means Vasek Pospisil will be facing a well rested 17-time Grand Slam champion on Wednesday.

Stephens was a routine winner in her opener against Evgeniya Rodina and will face a game opponent in the form of 21-year-old qualifier Anhelina Kalinina. Serena Williams is also scheduled to face Carina Witthoeft.

Expect a number of these elite players to move through the gears on Wednesday. Here are the big matches to come, the details on where to re-watch the action and a look ahead at the standout tussles.

Wednesday Schedule (Selected Matches)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(3) Sloane Stephens vs. Anhelina Kalinina

Andy Murray vs. (31) Fernando Verdasco

Serena Williams vs. Carina Witthoeft

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. Vasek Pospisil

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Tatjana Maria vs. (7) Elina Svitolina

Camila Giorgi vs. (16) Venus Williams

(3) Juan Martin del Potro vs. Denis Kudla

(18) Jack Sock vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili

(12) Garbine Muguruza vs. Karolina Muchova

Holders Seek to Make Progress on Wednesday

The all-Spanish showdown between Nadal and Ferrer was expected to be one of the most interesting of the opening matches in the men's draw. However, those on Arthur Ashe were left disappointed as Ferrer pulled out after losing a tight first set.

As relayed by Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, Nadal was full of praise for the veteran, who was playing in his final Grand Slam event:

For Nadal, sentiment will go out of the window now, as he'll be taking the challenge posed by Pospisil seriously. That despite the fact the Canadian has never progressed beyond the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Another player who'll be closely watched on Wednesday will be Andy Murray, as he made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis with a four-set victory over James Duckworth; after losing the first set, the 2012 U.S. Open winner improved as the match went on to progress.

In the buildup to his next match, against talented veteran Fernando Verdasco, Murray spoke candidly about how much he's missed tennis at the highest level, per broadcaster Catherine Whittaker:

Juan Martin del Potro is also worth keeping an eye on against America's Denis Kudla; the third seed demolished Kudla's compatriot Donald Young in the opening round.

After two first-round exits in three of the major championships this year, Stephens would've been a little nervous about the first match in defence of her title on Monday. In the end, she played with the swagger of a Grand Slam winner, breezing past Rodina.

While there are a number of world-class performers in the women's draw, you sense Stephens will have to overcome Williams at some point if she's to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

The Undefeated's Soraya Nadia McDonald was impressed with the vigour Williams performed with in her win over Magda Linette:

Witthoeft has it in her to become an awkward opponent for the six-time U.S. Open champion, but Williams is a heavy favourite to progress into the third round.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza will also be out to entertain the crowds and progress towards her first major final of 2018.